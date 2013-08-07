EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks choppy as stimulus fears offset steelmaker gains

* Two Fed officials signal stimulus could slacken in Sept * CSN and Usiminas rise on robust steel demand * Brazil Bovespa little changed, Mexico IPC up 0.22 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Brazilian stocks seesawed on Wednesday, as investor concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program could be scaled back next month were offset by better-than-expected earnings by Brazil's second-largest steelmaker. Mexico's IPC index added 0.22 percent, while Chile's bourse slipped lower for the fourth session in a row. On Tuesday two Fed officials said cutbacks to the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program could begin as early as next month, fueling a selloff on global stock exchanges. The bond-buying program has held down U.S. yields and pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market stocks. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index has fallen 11.5 percent since June, when Ben Bernanke, the head of the Federal Reserve, acknowledged the prospect of tapering stimulus. Wednesday's losses were contained by strong earnings for Brazilian steelmaker Cia. Siderugica Nacional SA (CSN) . Bargain hunting drove up shares of heavily-weighted mining giant Vale SA and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. "In general, the outlook for the Bovespa is not good," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. "However, a number of important stocks are quite cheap right now, which should encourage some adjustment in the short-term." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index zigzagged in morning trade. It was last trading 0.07 percent lower at 47,389.37. Shares of CSN rose over 6 percent after the company handily beat profit estimates in the second quarter, as robust demand for flat steel products helped lift sales volumes to record levels. Rival steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA gained 2.4 percent. Shares of Petrobras snapped a three-session slump as they added 0.6 percent, while shares of Vale added 1 percent, nearly erasing the previous session's losses. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.22 percent to 42,007.60, nearly recovering from the two previous sessions' losses. The IPC was led higher by a 1.6 percent gain for shares of telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, and a 2.3 percent bump in shares of conglomerate Alfa. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.58 percent to 3,689.32 points, putting the index on track to post its ninth loss in ten sessions. Shares of retailer Falabella led the index's losses with a 0.9 percent dip, while shares of energy and forestry conglomerate Empresas Copec fell 1.3 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1435 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,146.59 -0.34 -16.86 Brazil Bovespa 47,389.37 -0.07 -22.25 Mexico IPC 42,007.60 0.22 -3.89 Chile IPSA 3,689.32 -0.58 -14.23 Chile IGPA 18,286.02 -0.45 -13.21 Argentina MerVal 3,470.16 0.02 21.58 Colombia IGBC 13,804.46 0.22 -6.19 Peru IGRA 15,044.83 0 -27.07 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10