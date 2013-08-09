EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rally on raw materials exporters

* China factory output up 9.7 pct in July from year ago * OGX drops as much as 10 pct on falling July output * Brazil Bovespa up 1.52 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.73 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Brazilian stocks rallied on Friday, led higher by a surge in the shares of mining giant Vale SA and helped by gains in Brazil's state oil company Petrobras. Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day rally, led lower by a slump in shares of telecommunications company America Movil America Movil following news of its $9.6 billion bid for shares it didn't already own in Dutch telecoms company KPN. Spurring gains in Brazilian shares was data showing factory output in China rose in July at its fastest pace since the beginning of the year. China is a key purchaser of Brazilian commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 1.52 percent in early afternoon trade to 49,670.36 points, reversing losses of as much as 0.4 percent earlier in trading. "The China data is giving a breath of fresh air to the Bovespa, primarily for its metals firms" said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. Shares of mining giant Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore miner, led the index's gains with a rise of 3.4 percent. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, added more than 1.5 percent. Tumbling shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, offset some of the session's gains after the company announced that production levels had fallen 40 percent in July. Shares lost as much as 10 percent in early trading. Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA lost nearly 4 percent in late-morning trading after posting worse-than-expected second-quarter losses late Thursday. Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-session climb with a 0.73 percent drop to 42,398.69. Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slumped 6 percent. The selloff was triggered by news that the company had offered a bid of 7.2 billion euros for the 70 percent of Dutch telecommunications firm KPN it does not already own. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.01 percent to 3,741.02, trading at nearly flat after two percent gain on Thursday, the index's second session of gains in twelve. Shares of retailer Falabella fell 0.4 percent, offsetting a 1.6 percent gain for lender Banco Santander Chile . Latin America's key stock indexes at 1616 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,262.55 0.92 -14.88 Brazil Bovespa 49,670.36 1.52 -18.51 Mexico IPC 42,398.69 -0.73 -2.99 Chile IPSA 3,741.02 0.01 -13.03 Chile IGPA 18,493.71 0.17 -12.23 Argentina MerVal 3,589.27 0.19 25.75 Colombia IGBC 13,744.05 -0.25 -6.60 Peru IGRA 15,329.86 0.68 -25.69 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10