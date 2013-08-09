版本:
中国
2013年 8月 10日 星期六 05:44 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rally on raw materials exporters

* China factory output up 9.7 pct in July from year ago
    * America Movil stocks tank after KPN bid
    * Brazil Bovespa up 1.93 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.15 pct


    MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Brazilian stocks rallied to
their highest level in nearly two months on Friday, led by a
surge in the shares of mining giant Vale SA in response to
positive economic data out of China.
   Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-day rally, dropping
due to a slump in shares of telecommunications company America
Movil following news that it bid $9.6 billion for
shares it did not already own in Dutch telecoms company KPN.
 
    Data released on Friday showing factory output in China rose
in July at its fastest pace since the beginning of the year
spurred gains in Brazilian shares. 
    China, Brazil's largest trading partner, is a key purchaser
of Brazilian commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and
petroleum. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index shot up
1.93 percent to close at 49,874.90 points, its highest level
since mid-June. 
    * Shares of mining giant Vale SA, the world's
largest iron-ore miner, led the index's gains with a rise of
3.24 percent.
    * Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-session climb with
a 0.15 percent drop to close at 42,648.74, with shares of
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, leading
losses with a 5.61 percent fall. 
    * The selloff was triggered by news of the company's bid for
the 70 percent of Dutch telecommunications firm KPN it
does not already own. 
    * Chile's IPSA index rose 1.03 percent to close at
3,779.02 points, the index's second session of gains in twelve.
    * A 3.4 percent gain in shares of conglomerate Empresas
Copec led gains.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2043 GMT: 
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %     YTD %
                                  Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                      3,275.71      1.33    -13.75
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa                 49,874.90      1.93    -18.17
 Mexico IPC                     42,648.74     -0.15     -2.42
 Chile IPSA                      3,779.02      1.03    -12.14
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                     18,639.66      0.96    -11.54
 Argentina MerVal                3,615.11      0.91     26.66
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                  13,704.22     -0.54     -6.87
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                      15,638.41       2.7    -24.19
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐