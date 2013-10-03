EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on U.S. budget worries

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as investors worried about the U.S. budget stalemate, while concerns from a Wall Street agency about Brazil's debt rating hung over that country's market. Stocks in both Brazil and Mexico have slumped off recent highs and could fall further if feuding U.S. lawmakers fail to make progress on raising the government's borrowing limit this month, which could trigger an unprecedented U.S. debt default. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 1.15 percent as state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, fell 1.28 percent and iron miner Vale shed 1.16 percent. * Analysts said investors had largely expected a decision by Moody's Investor Service late on Wednesday to lower its outlook on Brazil's sovereign debt rating to "stable" from "positive." Latin America's largest economy is struggling with the impact of three years of low growth and swelling debt. * Preferred shares of Oi tumbled 13.29, erasing gains in the prior session when it announced a merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA. Investors turned skeptical the combined company will deliver more than $2.5 billion in cost savings, analysts said. * Mexico's IPC stock index shed 1.11 percent as bottler and convenience store operator Femsa lost 2 percent and conglomerate Alfa lost 2.2 percent. * Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 2.02 percent ahead of the release of its September sales data, where the firm was expected to post its third monthly drop in a row after massive flooding hurt sales. The firm has seen a drop in sales as the economy slows and it faces steeper competition. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,335.12 -0.99 -12.18 Brazil Bovespa 52,489.86 -1.15 -13.88 Mexico IPC 40,841.13 -1.11 -6.55 Chile IPSA 3,826.61 0.13 -11.04 Chile IGPA 18,826.34 0.08 -10.65 Argentina MerVal 4,866.55 -0.06 70.50 Colombia IGBC 14,060.73 -0.22 -4.45 Peru IGRA 15,648.19 -1.07 -24.15 Venezuela IBC 1,747,056.41 -2.13 270.58