2013年 10月 4日

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on U.S. budget worries

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on
Thursday as investors worried about the U.S. budget stalemate,
while concerns from a Wall Street agency about Brazil's debt
rating hung over that country's market. 
    Stocks in both Brazil and Mexico have slumped off recent
highs and could fall further if feuding U.S. lawmakers fail to
make progress on raising the government's borrowing limit this
month, which could trigger an unprecedented U.S. debt default.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 1.15
percent as state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
fell 1.28 percent and iron miner Vale shed 1.16
percent.
    * Analysts said investors had largely expected a decision by
Moody's Investor Service late on Wednesday to lower its outlook
on Brazil's sovereign debt rating to "stable" from "positive."
Latin America's largest economy is struggling with the impact of
three years of low growth and swelling debt. 
    * Preferred shares of Oi tumbled 13.29, erasing
gains in the prior session when it announced a merger with
Portugal Telecom SGPS SA. Investors turned skeptical the
combined company will deliver more than $2.5 billion in cost
savings, analysts said.
    * Mexico's IPC stock index shed 1.11 percent as
bottler and convenience store operator Femsa lost 2
percent and conglomerate Alfa lost 2.2 percent. 
    * Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 2.02
percent ahead of the release of its September sales data, where
the firm was expected to post its third monthly drop in a row
after massive flooding hurt sales. The firm has seen a drop in
sales as the economy slows and it faces steeper competition.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %   YTD %
                                Latest        change  change
 MSCI LatAm                        3,335.12    -0.99  -12.18
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                   52,489.86    -1.15  -13.88
 Mexico IPC                       40,841.13    -1.11   -6.55
 Chile IPSA                        3,826.61     0.13  -11.04
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                       18,826.34     0.08  -10.65
 Argentina MerVal                  4,866.55    -0.06   70.50
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                    14,060.73    -0.22   -4.45
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                        15,648.19    -1.07  -24.15
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC                 1,747,056.41    -2.13  270.58
