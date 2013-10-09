EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on US default fears; TIM soars

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 Key Latin American stock indexes dropped on Wednesday on fears of a U.S. debt default, but shares of Brazil's TIM Participações soared on a report that Telecom Italia was seeking to sell its controlling stake in the Brazilian company by at least $12 billion. Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company saw its shares jump as much as 10 percent to 11.99 reais, their highest since late 2006, after Bloomberg reported that Telecom Italia is seeking a 50 percent premium over TIM's current market value to sell its 67 percent stake in the Brazilian company. Latin American stocks were initially boosted by news that U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Janet Yellen to run the Federal Reserve. Obama's choice brought relief to investors who expect Yellen to be extra careful when winding down a monetary stimulus plan that has supported investors' appetite for risk in emerging markets. The benchmark MSCI stock index for Latin America edged slightly higher early in the session but later erased gains to drop 0.7 percent as concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling sapped market optimism. The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion left in cash to honor its obligations. While many investors expect U.S. lawmakers to reach a last-minute agreement to lift the country's debt ceiling, others preferred to be on the sidelines while the U.S. political scenario remains unclear. "On one hand, Yellen's nomination favors gains in stock markets as it reiterates (bets on) monetary stimulus," said Andre Perfeito, an economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "On the other hand, the United States seems to have reached a relevant fiscal impasse, which is leaving markets flat." Concerns about an eventual tapering of the Fed's stimulus program, coupled with weak economic growth in Brazil, are expected to drive the Bovespa index to close 2013 at its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1702 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,306.94 -0.71 -12.3 Brazil Bovespa 52,032.16 -0.54 -14.63 Mexico IPC 39,778.48 -0.35 -8.99 Chile IPSA 3,780.70 -0.76 -12.10 Chile IGPA 18,647.23 -0.62 -11.50 Argentina MerVal 4,911.95 -0.27 72.09 Colombia IGBC 14,087.99 -0.33 -4.27 Peru IGRA 15,444.77 -0.69 -25.13 Venezuela IBC 1,768,297.13 1.7 275.09