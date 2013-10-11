EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks cautiously higher on US debt hopes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 Key Latin American stock indexes extended their recent gains on Friday as investors hoped for a quick solution to a political impasse that could force the United States into a debt default in the next few weeks. However, gains and trading volumes were more modest, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index little changed, as many investors went to the sidelines before a concrete deal to extend the U.S. Treasury's borrowing authority, at least temporarily. News that Republican lawmakers were offering a plan to allow the Treasury to keep borrowing past an Oct 17 deadline sparked a rally in Latin American stocks on Thursday, sending the Bovespa 0.85 percent higher. The index was supported on Friday by gains in LLX Logistica SA, the port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista. Shares of LLX jumped more than 10 percent after the company said Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners will take over a controlling stake in it as of Monday. The deal includes a capital increase for LLX and 900 million reais ($413 million) in loans from two Brazilian banks. Meanwhile, Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 0.9 percent, boosted by a 2.2 percent rise in shares of telecom company America Movil. The index had rallied 1.5 percent on Thursday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1725 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,408.87 0.66 -10.83 Brazil Bovespa 53,006.22 0.02 -13.04 Mexico IPC 40,869.61 0.94 -6.49 Chile IPSA 3,832.36 0.34 -10.90 Chile IGPA 18,857.83 0.29 -10.50 Argentina MerVal 5,221.88 1.09 82.95 Colombia IGBC 14,224.15 0.47 -3.34 Peru IGRA 15,461.41 -0.17 -25.05 Venezuela IBC 1,827,057.24 2.42 287.55