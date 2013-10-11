版本:
中国
2013年 10月 12日 星期六 07:55 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks cautiously higher on U.S. debt hopes

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 Latin American stocks rose
on Friday as investors bet that the U.S. Congress will reach an
agreement to avert a debt default. 
    President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders
inched toward resolving their fiscal impasse on Friday, but
struggled to agree on the length and terms of a short-term deal
to increase the U.S. debt limit and reopen the government.
 
    * Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 1.2 percent,
boosted by a 2.62 percent rise in shares of telecom company
America Movil. The index is still down more than 6
percent this year. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index gained 0.29
percent, supported on Friday by gains in miner Vale 
which saw shares rise 1.51 percent. 
    * Reuters reported on Friday that Vale has revived talks
with Glencore Xstrata over a potential combination of
the mining groups' nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin,
to cut costs as prices for the metal languish. 
    * Chile's main index rose 0.46 percent on gains in
retailer Cencosud.  
     
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2317 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %      YTD %
                                 Latest        change     change
 MSCI LatAm                       3,414.02       0.81     -10.11
                                                       
 Brazil Bovespa                  53,149.62       0.29     -12.80
 Mexico IPC                      40,975.37        1.2      -6.25
 Chile IPSA                       3,837.16       0.46     -10.79
                                                       
 Chile IGPA                      18,876.65       0.39     -10.41
 Argentina MerVal                 5,241.88       1.47      83.65
                                                       
 Colombia IGBC                   14,240.31       0.59      -3.23
                                                       
 Peru IGRA                       15,460.93      -0.18     -25.05
                                                       
 Venezuela IBC                 1,829,905.3       2.58     288.15
                                         4
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐