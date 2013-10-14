EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks rise on U.S. debt talks optimism

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.92 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.23 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 14 Brazilian stocks rose to a nearly 1-month high on Monday as U.S. policymakers appeared to inch closer to a deal to avert a potential default, buoying investor demand for riskier assets. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose for a fourth session after U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal that would reopen the government and push back a possible default for several months, as a Thursday deadline neared. U.S. policymakers must raise the government's borrowing authority in order to avoid a default. Hurdles to a deal still remain. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.92 percent to 54,170.60 points, its biggest one-session gain since September 18, reversing earlier losses. Shares of miner Vale rose 4.03 percent, adding most to the index's gains, while OGX Petroleo e Gas SA , the cash-strapped oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, rose 9.52 percent. Shares of telecommunications firm TIM Participaçoes SA rose 0.59 percent. TIM's chief executive told a local newspaper on Monday that the company is not for sale, denying reports that Telecom Italia SpA wants to sell its 67 percent stake. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.23 percent to 40,882.09 points. Shares of bottler FEMSA dropped 1.2 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while miner Grupo Mexico shed 1.26 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for a third session as shares of conglomerate Antar Chile gained 2.01 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2047 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,434.83 0.61 -9.56 Brazil Bovespa 54,170.60 1.92 -11.13 Mexico IPC 40,882.09 -0.23 -6.46 Chile IPSA 3,844.80 0.2 -10.61 Chile IGPA 18,939.92 0.34 -10.11 Argentina MerVal 5,241.88 1.47 83.65 Colombia IGBC 14,240.31 0.59 -3.23 Peru IGRA 15,467.03 0.04 -25.02 Venezuela IBC 1,839,710.15 0.54 290.23