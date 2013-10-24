EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks reverse gains as banks weigh

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.32 pct, Mexico IPC flat SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Brazilian stocks rose gave up early gains on Thursday as banking shares dropped, offsetting encouraging economic data from top trade partner China. Chile's bourse snapped a four-day rally while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Brazil stocks rose early after purchasing managers' data on Thursday showed manufacturing activity in China reached a seven-month high in October, helping counteract concerns that officials would tighten monetary policy in an effort to control inflation. China is a top purchaser of Latin American commodities such as soybeans, iron-ore, copper and petroleum. While shares of commodities producers such as iron-ore miner Vale SA and pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA gained, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was unable to remain in positive territory. "The China data offered some relief...but the market is losing strength," said Ariovaldo Santos, a trader with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "Now we will start to see the impact of corporate earnings, where everything is very much up in the air." Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA, the largest foreign lender in Brazil, fell 1.6 percent after the company said recurring profit was down 0.2 percent in the third quarter from the prior quarter. Rival banks also dropped, with shares of Banco Bradesco SA down 0.9 percent and Itau Unibanco Holding SA slipping 0.72 percent. On Monday, Bradesco said intense competition from state-run banks would limit any attempt to raise borrowing costs and offset slower growth in interest income. Shares of debt-laden oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA fluctuated near unchanged levels after a local newspaper reported the company is in talks to sell a Brazilian natural gas unit. Mexico's IPC index remained near Wednesday's closing levels after meeting technical resistance near its 90-day simple moving average. Shares of Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa slipped 0.5 percent after the company said third-quarter profit fell 17 percent from the same period last year. Chile's IPSA index dropped off a recent one-month high as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,422.79 -0.87 -9.08 Brazil Bovespa 55,265.05 -0.32 -9.33 Mexico IPC 40,545.48 -0.02 -7.23 Chile IPSA 3,916.70 -0.34 -8.94 Chile IGPA 19,258.09 -0.21 -8.60 Argentina MerVal 5,358.74 -0.08 87.74 Colombia IGBC 14,295.86 0.15 -2.85 Peru IGRA 16,210.34 0.08 -21.42 Venezuela IBC 2,012,806. 0 326.95 1