EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks plunge on OGX bankruptcy fears

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 Brazilian stocks slumped on Friday due to a nearly 20 percent decline in the share price of oil producer OGX, as investors bet the company may be close to filing for bankruptcy. Mexico's IPC index jumped more than 1 percent, while Chile's bourse lost 0.71 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank for the third straight day, losing 1.32 percent to post its first weekly loss in three. Shares of debt-laden oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA fell 19.44 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. Traders cited ongoing concerns the company might seek bankruptcy protection. Telecoms firm Tim Participacoes SA lost 3.01 percent, tracking a loss in parent firm Telecom Italia . Telecom Italia shares plunged more than 6 percent on Friday over fears that the heavily indebted group could sell more shares and cancel its dividend payment. Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA rose 1.16 percent, helping support the index, after Brazil's government raised the maximum stake that non-resident foreign investors can hold in the company to 30 percent from 20 percent. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, climbed 1.37 percent. The company posted a 39 percent fall in third-quarter profit after the market closed. Mexico's IPC index was led higher by a 2.77 percent rise in shares of bottler Femsa. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, began Friday deeply in the red, one day after the company posted a sharp fall in third quarter profit. But later it pared gains to trade up 0.59 percent. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.71 percent as shares of Banco Santander Chile dropped 3.22 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 0004 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,448.61 0.76 -9.19 Brazil Bovespa 54,154.15 -1.32 -11.15 Mexico IPC 40,671.61 1.06 -6.94 Chile IPSA 3,879.11 -0.71 -9.82 Chile IGPA 19,102.57 -0.56 -9.34 Argentina MerVal 5,526.29 -2.04 93.61 Colombia IGBC 14,316.20 0.03 13.03 Peru IGRA 16,196.63 -0.17 -21.49 Venezuela IBC 2,108,566.91 3.93 347.26