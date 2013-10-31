EMERGING MARKETS-Bovespa falls as OGX plunges on last day in index

* Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC both fall nearly 1 pct SAO PAULO, Oct 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell to its lowest in over two weeks on Thursday after heavily-weighted oil firm OGX was set to be removed from the index at the close of the day's session, a day after the company filed for bankruptcy protection. Mexico's IPC index dropped its most in two weeks, while Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the sixth session in seven, losing 0.92 percent to 53,676.18. OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA fell as much as 35.3 percent, the day after the company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista filed for bankruptcy protection. Brazil exchange operator BM&F Bovespa said late on Wednesday that it would remove OGX from its benchmark Bovespa stock index after Thursday's session but that the shares would continue to trade. OGX's relatively heavy weighting in the current index has enabled small changes in the stock's price to swing the Bovespa widely, and its removal should lessen volatility, analysts said. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose 1.9 percent, touching their highest level in nearly six months as investors continued to cheer a new fuel pricing proposal from the company, which could boost profitability. The company currently imports gasoline to satisfy local demand while selling it at a loss at the government's insistence as a means of controlling inflation. "The stock had been very under priced due to the government interference in the company," said Leandro Silvestrini, a broker with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "Almost all the analysts are raising their projections on this news." Shares of steelmaker Gerdau SA rose 3.7 percent after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA fell 4.9 percent to 15.68 reais, their lowest price in six months, after the company posted an unexpected drop in quarterly profit. Mexico's IPC index sunk nearly 1 percent before finding technical support near its 100-day simple moving average. Shares of bottling group Femsa lost 2 percent, while mining firm Grupo Mexico slipped 1.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1443 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,439.23 -1.32 -8.23 Brazil Bovespa 53,676.18 -0.92 -11.94 Mexico IPC 40,674.12 -0.92 -6.94 Chile IPSA 3,912.44 - -9.04 Chile IGPA 19,242.04 - -8.68 Argentina MerVal 5,197.13 -0.56 82.08 Colombia IGBC 14,188.81 0.23 -3.58 Peru IGRA 16,329.53 0.12 -20.84 Venezuela IBC 2,580,831.82 0.6 447.44