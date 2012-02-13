EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks gain on Greece vote

* Greek parliament agrees to austerity measures

* Commodities prices gain most in a week

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.82 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.52 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Latin American stocks gained their most in almost two weeks on Monday, as a Greek agreement on austerity measures eased fears of a messy default, fueling demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its first intraday rise in three sessions, gaining 1.64 percent to 4221.44 points. The index's MACD trend indicator flashed a sell signal, however, suggesting gains may be limited.

Mining companies and oil producers drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index as commodities prices, measured by the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index, rose 0.46 percent, their biggest intraday gain in over a week. Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico led Mexico's IPC index higher.

Increased risk appetite fueled demand for equities after Greece's parliament passed austerity measures on Sunday, putting the country on track to receive bailout funds that should put off a disorderly default.

Investors fear a disorderly default would harm global economic growth and spark a selloff of riskier Latin American assets in favor of safe-havens such the U.S. dollar.

"The market fell hard on Friday on uncertainty about Greece so the news today helped fuel the rebound," said Jose Goes, who helps manage 70 million reais ($40.7 million) as an analyst with Stock Assets in Sao Paulo. "Brazil is vulnerable though, because the market has risen very much, very fast this year and investors may soon be turning their attention to other troubled countries like Portugal and Spain."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a three-day decline, rising 1.82 percent to 65,162.75, its biggest intraday gain since Feb. 1. The index has risen over 14 percent this year, partially recovering from last year's 18 percent loss, as foreign investors poured money into Brazilian equities.

"I don't think (recent performance) is sustainable," said Goes, who predicts the Bovespa will trade between 61,500 And 66,000 points in coming weeks. "Money is flowing in, but its not necessarily here to stay, especially if things get worse in Europe."

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras gained 2.68 percent, driving the index higher, while shares of mining giant Vale gained 1.55 percent.

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas gained 2.03 percent, while rivals Gerdau and CSN rose 2.05 percent and 1.06 percent respectively. Goldman Sachs raised the price targets for the three companies' shares by an average 29 percent on Monday, though noted that profits will be limited by low prices.

Mexico's IPC index rose for a third day in four, adding 0.52 percent to 38,353.96.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico led gains in the index, rising 0.91 percent, while cement producer Cemex gained 1.12 percent.

Chile's IPSA index gained for a third straight day, rising 0.67 percent to 4,440.28. The index's relative strength index edged deeper into "overbought" territory, reaching its highest level since September 2010, suggesting recent gains may be vulnerable.

Retailers led gains in the index, after Cencosud said on Friday it would invest $1.285 billion this year on opening stores and malls in Latin America and sees revenue reaching $18 billion this year.

Shares in Cencosud rose 1.43 percent while rival Falabella added 1.25 percent.