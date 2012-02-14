EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks drop on US retail data

* US retail sales grow below expectations

* Mexican homebuilder Urbi drags down IPC

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.99 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.97 pct

* Chile's IPSA trades flat

By Roberta Vilas Boas and Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected retail sales in the United States sapped demand for higher-risk assets but market players are betting the decline is temporary.

The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 1.25 percent in its third sharpest one-day drop this year. Commodities producers drove losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while homebuilder Urbi dragged down Mexico's IPC.

The indexes fell after data showed retail sales in the United States rose less than expected in January as consumers in the world's largest economy cut back on car purchases and shopped less online.

The U.S. retail sales data reduced risk appetite among investors on a global level, said Andre Perfeito, who helps manage 2 billion reais ($1.17 billion) as chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

"Still (today's losses) are not deep, and they do not suggest a break in the positive perspective for the market in 2012," he added.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for a third session in four, dropping 0.99 percent on the day.

"Retail sales in the United States didn't please, but there's no change in the bourse's trend. This is more about profit-taking," said Luiz Gustavo Pereira, an analyst with UM Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras pulled the index downward, dropping 4.7 percent after it reduced its estimate on Tuesday for new oil output in Brazil in 2012. The news piled on to investor concerns after Petrobras reported disappointing fourth-quarter results last week.

Brazil's equities market, despite recent gains, will extend its rise in tandem with increased foreign inflows, Perfeito said.

"While there is still risk aversion, no one is looking to just 'not lose' money. Foreign investors are looking for bargains, and Brazil is offering them a great opportunity for that," he added.

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest loss since late January, falling 0.97 percent.

Homebuilder Urbi led losses in the index, plunging more than 19 percent after the homebuilder said its free cash flow came in way below expectations for 2011.

Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 2.86 percent after Mexico's competition watchdog fined the company 10.2 million pesos ($800,500) for anticompetitive practices.

Chile's IPSA index ended flat, edging up 0.04 percent, and its relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory for a ninth consecutive session, suggesting recent gains may be limited.