EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on Greece swap, US data

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Latin American stocks gained on Thursday after Greece moved closer to securing critical rescue funds and the United States posted encouraging employment and housing data.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the first time in three sessions, adding 0.58 percent. Brazil's Bovespa hit a nine-month high.

Shares recovered from early losses after officials said euro zone central banks agreed to a Greek bond swap as a way to help seal a bailout agreement. The officials said finishing touches were being put on a deal that could be approved on Monday.

Investors had feared a so-called disorderly default of Greek debt could spark a selloff of riskier assets such as Latin American equities in favor of safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar.

"Many of the markets are now at or close to new highs. Many had been anticipating a solution and going forward they are going to be focused on the economy in the United States and Europe," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City.

Mexico's IPC index gained 0.92 percent boosted by better-than-expected economic data in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

Boding well for Mexican exports, new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near four-year low and housing starts rose more than expected last month.

"This shows there is a little bit more stability, and that there is continued productivity," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.

Still he said, many of the market's largest local investors had been holding back on fears Greece would not avert a chaotic default even as the index edged toward 13-month highs.

"There is a lot of speculation in terms of recovery," he said. "In reality, we don't know if the rescue package is going to work, and even then there's still not a bailout confirmed."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 1.18 percent with shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras driving gains, up 3.38 percent, while homebuilder Gafisa rose 2.67 percent.

Wireless company TIM Participacoes rose 4.07 percent after posting slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.

Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo, noted the national Carnaval holiday next Monday and Tuesday may lead investors to sell shares today in case negative developments in Greece occur while markets are closed.

Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.29 percent for a sixth day of gains. Retailer Falabella added 1.03 percent while industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 1.19 percent.