EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks gain on Greece deal

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks gained their most in four sessions on Friday, as Greece's government moved closer to securing a long-awaited bailout.

The MSCI Latin American stock index added 1.2 percent to 4,245.94, putting it on track for a 2.2 percent rise for the week.

Shares rose on expectations euro zone finance ministers will grant Greece approval to begin a debt swap with private bondholders on Monday. Once completed, Greece will be eligible to receive emergency funds, helping it avoid a disorderly default that investors feared could spark a sell-off of riskier assets such as Latin American equities.

"The market is putting the problem aside a bit for now , but it's just a short-term gain ," said Guilherme Sand, who helps manage 600 million reais ($409.4 million) in assets at Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "Things will continue firm for a while still, but new worries will be on the horizon with other countries after Greece is resolved."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index retreated from earlier gains, edging down 0.2 percent to 66,002.92, though on track for a 3.2 percent weekly rise. Traders said volumes were low ahead of next week's Carnival holiday, which will keep markets closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Steelmaker Gerdau drove the index higher, rising 2.08 percent, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter net income on Thursday.

Homebuilder MRV Engenharia capped gains in the index, falling 6.4 percent, on expectations for weak fourth-quarter profits, according to traders.

Preferred shares in mining giant Vale dipped 0.85 percent, paring earlier gains while those of state-controlled lender Petrobras was flat. The shares have been a favorite target of foreign investors as they seek to take advantage of bargains in the Bovespa, which fell 18 percent last year.

Foreign investors will start to look into less-widely traded stocks in the index, however, as risk appetite increases and the market extends its upward momentum, Solidus' Sand added.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, gained 2.98 percent after posting stronger-than-forecast fourth-quarter earnings. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts on Friday raised the 12-month price target on the shares.

Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight session, adding 0.47 percent to 38392.41, its highest level in over a year.

Cement manufacturer Cemex drove gains in the index, adding 1.76 percent, while America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.2 percent.

Chile's IPSA index edged higher for a seventh straight session, rising 0.64 percent to 4,519.22, on track for a 2.46 percent weekly gain.

Regional energy group Endesa led gains in the index, rising 2.52 percent, while retailer Falabella rose 0.71 percent.