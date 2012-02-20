EMERGING MARKETS- Latam stocks mixed as Greece bailout deal eyed

* Greece bailout deal expected * Mexico IPC up 0.54 pct, Chile's IPSA slips 0.21 pct * Brazil, Argentina markets closed for holiday By Rachel Uranga MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Latin American stocks advanced on Monday in light trading as hopes rose that a second bailout package for Greece would soon be approved and after key trading partner China provided a monetary boost to its economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index inched up 0.1 percent with several major markets closed for holiday including the United States, Brazil and Argentina. Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second bailout package for Greece later in the day although more work was still needed to make the numbers add up. "Everyone is waiting to see what's going to be announced," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at Actinver in Mexico City. The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent since the start of the year, boosted by surprisingly solid data out of top regional trading partners, the United States and China, as well as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles. If an agreement is cleared, Roman said, markets could again see a rally but that might be short term with many traders eyeing how Greece will still restructure its debt. Mexico' IPC stock index is trading near a record high and Brazil's Bovespa index clung to a nearly 10- month peak last week on expectations that Greek's troubles could soon find a resolution. Meanwhile, over the weekend China announced it will cut the amount of cash its banks must hold in their reserves in an effort to boost credit lending and lift its sagging economy. "This is going to allow for quicker economic recovery," Roman said. China is a major importer of commodities and the news helped lift mining company Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico by 1.8 percent. Mexico's IPC index added 0.54 percent, boosted by a 1.13 percent rise in America Movil. Top retailer WalMart de Mexico traded flat ahead of an earnings report due out later today. The stock is trading near a record high. Chile's IPSA index shed 0.28 percent pulling back from nearly a seven-month high. Retailer Falabella lost 0.84 percent. Last week, data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed a second straight week of outflows from U.S.-based Latin American-focused mutual funds - highlighting investor weariness of riskier assets.