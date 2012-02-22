EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks fall on global slowdown fears

* Euro zone purchasing data adds to recession fears * China export orders shrink most in eight months * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.46 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.06 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Latin American stocks fell to their lowest levels in a week on Wednesday, after discouraging economic news about the euro zone and China gave weight to fears of a slowdown in global growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a second session in three, dropping 0.43 percent to 4,220.40. Concern over global economic growth sapped demand for riskier assets after purchasing managers index data suggested that the euro zone economy may be slipping back into a mild recession. Those fears were compounded by data showing China's export orders shrank their most in eight months, while a senior Chinese government economist told Reuters that China may face a hard landing this year, meaning economic growth of under 8 percent. [ID:nL4E8DL5MR ] "Any economic data from China is important to Brazil, and it tends to have an impact on many fronts, from exchange rates to the Bovespa to commodities prices," said Jose Cataldo, a stock trader at Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, copper and soybeans. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.31 percent, its biggest intraday decline in more than a week. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.46 percent to 65,897.05, its biggest intraday loss in four sessions. The exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Carnival holiday. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 0.83 percent, driving the Bovespa index lower, while rival OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 1.81 percent to a 10-month high, helping limit Bovespa losses. Cosan, Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group, fell 5.16 percent after announcing late Tuesday that it agreed to pay 896.5 million reais ($524.2 million) for a 5.7 percent stake and a vote in the control group of railway operator America Latina Logistica (ALL). Shares of ALL rose 2.45 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell for a second day in three, losing 0.06 percent to 37,788.66. Cement producer Cemex led the index lower, falling 2.47 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico capped losses, rising 1.01 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for a third straight session, dropping 0.36 percent to 4,509.05. Retailer Falabella led declines in the index, falling 0.92 percent, while Banco Santander Chile lost 1.34 percent.