EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed as Greece, growth eyed

* Euro zone, China data weigh on regional stocks

* Brazil's Bovespa dips 0.17 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.14 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Latin American stocks wobbled on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected economic data in Europe and China as well as concerns that Greece could struggle to meet the demands of a new bailout weighed on sentiment.

The MSCI Latin American stock index edged up 0.05 percent after moving in and out of negative territory during the session. The index recently surged to its highest since August 2011.

Purchasing managers' index data suggested the euro zone economy may be slipping into a mild recession while a separate report showed China's export orders shrank by the most in eight months

Both Europe and China are major trading partners with Latin America.

"There's a global deceleration, not only Europe but it's in China as well. But we have been expecting this," said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector in Mexico City. "What is really dangerous is Greece."

Investors are worried that Greece may still not be able to avert a disastrous default even after securing a second bailout this week. Many economists question the country's ability to pay off its debt as it confronts a contracting economy.

"There are worries that the packet they have given to Greece may not be sufficient. It is the same story we have seen. They may approve one thing, but there is no clear mechanism to see it through," Navarrete said.

A default by Greece could set off a financial chain reaction of unknown dimensions that could push investors to dump riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin America index has surged nearly 18 percent in 2012, aided by recently solid economic data from top trading partners, the United States and China, as well as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.17 percent after being closed Monday and Tuesday for the Carnival holiday.

A senior Chinese government economist told Reuters that China may face a hard landing this year, meaning economic growth of under 8 percent.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, copper and soy.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras drove the index lower, falling 0.67 percent.

Cosan, Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group, fell 5.84 percent after announcing late Tuesday that it had taken a 38.98 million share stake in local railway operator America Latina Logistica (ALL). Shares of ALL rose 2.45 percent.

Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.14 percent, lifted by a 2.12 percent gain in top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico to a record high. Walmex issued on Tuesday an aggressive plan to add more than 400 new stores this year.

Cemex, one of the world's top cement producers, fell 2.8 percent.

In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index fell for a third straight session, dropping 0.13 percent, as Santander Chile , the country's biggest bank, shed 1.53 percent.