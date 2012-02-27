EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip from 7-month high

* Europe worries weigh on region's stocks

* Cemex shares up on debt swap news

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.06 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.42 pct

By Roberta Vilas Boas and Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally on renewed worries about Europe's ability to bolster its rescue fund and rein in the region's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.71 percent, the biggest one-day loss in almost two weeks. The index, which on Friday had notched its highest close since August, remained on track to close out February with about a 4 percent gain for the month.

Stocks slipped after the Group of 20 leading economies told Europe on Sunday that it must commit more money to fight the euro zone debt crisis before other countries will consider additional aid via the International Monetary Fund.

"The stock market reflected a more negative external environment after the G-20 did not define whether it will provide more resources to the IMF. This was greeted with pessimism by investors," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at Brazil's CM Capital Markets.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index has risen about 15 percent so far this year, offsetting much of last year's 18 percent loss, while Mexico's IPC has gained for four straight months.

Analysts attributed Monday's losses to profit taking on the strong gains, and they said stocks could keep edging higher.

"There has been a correction because the Brazilian stock market has already accumulated a stronger high than other" markets, Nakahodo said.

In Brazil, the Bovespa fell 1.06 percent to 65,241.49, coming off a 10-month high in its biggest one-day percentage loss in more than two weeks.

Oil company OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 2.64 percent, tracking lower crude prices, while Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, lost 1.09 percent.

The Bovespa remains on track for about a 3.5 percent monthly rise.

Brazil's central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, on Sunday reiterated he sees a high probability the country's key interest rate will fall to single-digit levels, signaling the bank is likely to cut rates for a fifth consecutive time when it meets in less than two weeks.

"With ... the government promising lower interest rates, I expect the market to stay on a gaining trend," said Moacir Junior, a broker with Interbolsa in Sao Paulo, who estimated the Bovespa will remain near 66,000 points for the next three to four months.

Mexico's IPC index lost 0.42 percent to close at its lowest level since Feb. 2.

The IPC has trailed gains in Brazil largely due to a slump in shares in America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. Its shares fell 1.83 percent on Monday, heading near their cheapest since October.

America Movil, which makes up a about a quarter of the IPC, has been hurt by a regulatory clampdown on fees charged to rivals for use of its network and is also battling a $1 billion fine for abuse of market power.

Shares in cement maker Cemex rose 5.4 percent after it said it plans to exchange some of its debt for longer maturities in a deal that could help it save millions of dollars.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the fifth session in six, losing 0.37 percent as shares in industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 0.88 percent.