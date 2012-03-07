EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares up, helped by Greece hopes, US job data

* Brazil stocks rise on bets for more monetary stimulus * Greece closer to debt swap, U.S. posts encouraging job growth * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.39 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.16 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 7 Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday as weak industrial production data in Brazil raised expectations of more monetary stimulus, while encouraging jobs data in the United States supported Mexican equities. Optimism Greece would seal a deal with debtholders and avoid a messy default also helped bolster shares. The MSCI Latin American stock index notched its first gain this week, adding 0.33 percent. A slump in Brazil's industrial production in January was nearly three times worse than analysts had expected, supporting expectations Brazil would offer more monetary stimulus to kick-start disappointing economic growth. "Industrial production numbers came in considerably lower than expected by the market, which many people see as the big push that the central bank needed to be able to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts," said Rafael Dornaus, a broker with Hencorp Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.39 percent. Homebuilders drove gains in the Bovespa on expectations that lower interest rates may spark domestic demand, with Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, surging 4.49 percent and rival MRV Engenharia up 4.73 percent. Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.16 percent to 37,548 points. Shares were supported by data showing the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in February, bolstering views that an economic recovery in Mexico's largest trading partner is gaining steam. "It's good data but it's not sufficient for a rebound," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. He sees the IPC facing resistance levels at 38,200. Investors in Mexico are holding back until a Greek debt swap is complete and ahead of Friday's more comprehensive U.S. data on the labor market, Roman said. Conglomerate Alfa gained 2.24 percent and copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico advanced 0.49 percent. Dragging on the index, broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1 percent. Chile's IPSA index traded flat, down 0.08 percent for its fourth consecutive daily loss. Retailer Falabella lost 0.82 percent. Countering falls, Banco Santander Chile rose 1.35 percent. An exchange official told Reuters it will launch foreign currency, blue chip stock index and fixed income futures this year to attract foreign funds.