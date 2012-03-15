EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks end mixed as U.S. data offset by Brazil

* U.S. jobless claims data support Mexican shares

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 15 Latin American stocks finished mixed on Thursday after encouraging U.S. jobs data supported Mexican shares, but Brazilian stocks slipped after the central bank signaled interest rates may not fall as low as hoped.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained for the second session in three, rising 0.14 percent to 4,192.71.

Mexican shares rose after the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week. The data supported investors' optimism that an economic recovery in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, may support local growth.

Mexico's IPC index advanced 0.43 percent to 38,134.57.

"The news was really good, but we have seen positive data now for many months, so it's not much of a surprise," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at Mexico City brokerage Interacciones. "The (index) movements are more limited, but it is still rising, only not with the force we saw before."

The index has been trading in a narrow range between around 37,300 and 38,300 for most of March, but has struggled to move much further upward to reach highs set in January 2011.

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.94 percent and bottling group Femsa fell 1.21 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest loss in more than a week, down 0.74 percent at 67,749.49.

Shares fell after Brazil's central bank released meeting minutes saying interest rates will likely fall to "near historic lows," which many investors took to mean somewhere near 9 percent. Previously, the market consensus was for rates to fall closer to 8.5 percent or lower.

"The central bank minutes were more hawkish than we had imagined, which tends to have a negative impact on the market," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Hardest hit were stocks linked to domestic consumption, such as homebuilders, consumer goods producers and banks, which tend to rise with expectations of lower interest rates.

"It was like a bucket of cold water," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an institutional desk broker at Sao Paulo's Renascenca brokerage. "Banking, construction and retail all fell in accordance."

PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, declined 2.27 percent and Brazilian state oil company Petrobras dropped 2.46 percent.

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig slid 3.44 percent after the company said a bid to raise capital through the sale of its logistics assets to transport company JSL was unsuccessful.

"We came close to breaking 69,000 points yesterday, and it's very likely that the next time the index nears that level, it will break it," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. Marques said indicators point to the Bovespa remaining in a gaining trend and relatively strong volume will contribute to better performance.

Also in Brazil, OSX Brasil rose 5.23 percent to 17.10 reais, and reached an eight-month high. Billionaire Eike Batista, the company's controlling shareholder, said on Wednesday he was ready to sell another billion in stock in the company to finance its expansion and would take part himself with new cash.

In Chile, the IPSA index rallied for a sixth straight session, rising 0.64 percent to reach a more than seven-month high. Driving the index, retailer Falabella advanced 0.90 percent.