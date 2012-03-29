EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on China concerns

* Chinese corporate results disappoint

* Commodities prices head for biggest weekly loss of year

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.4 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, March 29 Latin American stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly two months on Thursday as increasing concern over a slowing Chinese economy led investors to sell shares of commodities exporters.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for a third straight session, falling 1.5 percent to 4,051.67.

"Last week there was optimism that China's government was going to announce new measures to boost their economy, but that hasn't happened yet," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Investors worried about a drop in Chinese demand, leading to a selloff in mining companies and food producer shares, many of which count China as an important client, he added.

A slate of weak corporate results in China underscored fears that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is hurting profitability.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner, and a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron ore, soybeans and copper.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities slipped for a second straight day, falling 1.5 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its third straight intraday loss, falling 1.4 percent to 64,155.87 -- its lowest level in over six weeks.

Commodities producers drove losses in the index, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras falling 1.5 percent and mining giant Vale dropping 0.7 percent.

Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, losing 0.2 percent to 38,823.91.

Cement manufacturer Cemex led the index lower, dropping 3.26 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1.21 percent.

Aside from worries about a China slowdown, U.S. economic data has failed to impress, which is affecting market direction, said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

Chile's IPSA index fell for a second straight session, losing 0.5 percent to 4,646.62.

Industrial conglomerate Copec drove losses in the index, falling 0.3 percent, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich dropped 0.4 percent.

Chilean manufacturing production slipped 2.3 percent in February from January but jumped a bigger-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier.