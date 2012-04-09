EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks drop after disappointing U.S., China data

* LatAm stock markets weigh U.S. jobs data after Friday
holiday
* Mexico's index losses lightest despite reliance on U.S.
trade
* China's spike in inflation spurs risk aversion
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, April 9 Latin American stocks fell on
Monday after a gloomy jobs report from the United States fueled
fears about the health of the world's largest economy and data
showing higher inflation in China raised concern that demand
from this huge customer would cool as its economy slows.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
1.15 percent to 4,006.05.
On Monday, Latin American stock investors were digesting
last week's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that came after local
markets closed for the Good Friday holiday. U.S. employers added
120,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department reported. That
figure marked the smallest monthly increase since October and
below expectations for around 200,000 new jobs.
Mexico's IPC stock index dipped 0.15 percent to
39,339.01, representing the region's lightest losses despite the
negative news from the United States, its top trade partner.
Shares of Mexico's major cement producer Cemex
fell 1.05 percent to 9.41 pesos ($0.72).
Brazil's Bovespa fell 1.82 percent to 62,528.87, its
lowest level since Jan. 30.
"A lot of this drop is due to Friday's payroll data. It was
far below what was expected. There is also China's inflation
which was above what was expected," said Adriano Fontes, fund
manager at Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
China, Brazil's top trading partner and a huge consumer of
its soy and iron ore, reported higher-than-expected annual
inflation for March of 3.6 percent on Monday, taking a toll on
Brazil's commodity-heavy Bovespa index.
"This will delay adoption of measures to stimulate that
economy," said Newton Rosa, an economist at SulAmerica
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Higher inflation coinciding with a slowdown in growth in
China, the world's No. 2 economy, will make it difficult for
policymakers to resort to interest-rate cuts to spur growth
since it would likely exacerbate the rise in inflation.
But economists interviewed by Reuters expected the inflation
spurt would be short-lived and give Beijing room to ease
monetary policy. See:
Brazil's most heavily weighted stock, that of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, shed 1.82
percent to 21.60 reais($11.86), while iron ore miner Vale
fell 1.95 percent to 40.32 reais. Oil start-up OGX
lost 3.07 percent to 14.19 reais.
Chile's IPSA index slid 0.90 percent to 4,606.25.
Shares of Chilean retailer Cencosud fell 0.87 percent
to 3,124.90 pesos ($6.43).
$1 = 486.3500 Chilean pesos) ($1 = 12.9842 Mexican pesos)