EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, euro zone woes weigh

By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis resurfaced even as the possibility of reviving the European Central Bank's bond buying program brought some relief.

The MSCI Latin American stock index added 0.29 percent after falling on Tuesday to levels not seen since mid-January.

"The market dynamics are poor after recent falls," said Joao Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil. "The ECB brought some relief saying they could buy back bonds but countries in the euro zone are facing further increases in bond yields."

Economists are worried the effects of the ECB injecting nearly a trillion euros' worth of cheap loans into the market in recent months could be wearing off. Markets have ratcheted up pressure on debt-laden euro zone countries, with Italian and Spanish bond yields rising as a result.

"The trend is of caution," Brugger said. "Part of the euphoria of the beginning of the year is over and the market seems to be more feet on the ground, waiting for what's ahead."

Latin American stocks are considered risky assets and often react to sways in the global economic outlook.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.72 percent to 61,293.14, its lowest close in more than two months.

The Bovespa has lost nearly 10 percent from mid-March, a steep drop that erased most of the index's gains this year. Most of the hard hit stocks are in domestic sectors.

Homebuilder PDG Realty fell 5.27 percent and homebuilder MRV slipped 3.41 percent. Steelmaker Usiminas slid 7.42 percent, the biggest drop on the index.

Meantime, oil companies advanced, with energy giant Petrobras rising 0.76 percent and OGX climbing 0.99 percent, buoyed by a 1.52 percent gain in crude .

"This is just a small correction because we've had a big tumble, especially yesterday," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist for Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

With resurgent worries about the euro zone debt crisis, he said, stocks were likely to repeat a familiar pattern through the first half of the year: falls broken by occasional rebounds on bargain hunting, only to resume dropping.

Analysts said U.S. earnings reports could prove a bright spot if companies show healthy profits. Earnings season started in earnest late on Tuesday when aluminum producer Alcoa reported an unexpected first-quarter profit.

In Mexico, the IPC stock index advanced 0.34 percent to 39,167 after reaching all-time highs last week.

"This is a technical rebound," said Juan Jose Resendiz, an analyst at financial service group Ve Por Mas. "The index is still rising but much is going to depend on the earnings reports."

The United States is Mexico's top export market and the IPC often follows Wall Street, which snapped a five day losing streak.

If the IPC pushes past resistance at 39,500 it could extend its rally, Resendiz added.

Conglomerate Alfa gained 3.39 percent after preliminary first-quarter results showed a 19.4 percent rise in operating profits compared to the same quarter last year.

Retailer giant Wal-Mart Mexico slipped 1.79 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell 0.49 percent to 4,547.14.

Shares of conglomerate Copec dropped 1.66 percent, logging its third-sharpest fall this year. Steel and iron ore producer CAP fell 0.28 percent. The company said it would invest $500 million in 2012.