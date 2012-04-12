EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks lifted by commodities gains

* Commodities prices help lift Latin American stocks

* China growth outlook, U.S. trade data help gains

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY, April 12 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as rising commodities prices boosted the outlook for corporate profits and a narrowing trade deficit in the United States raised expectations for world growth.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.4 percent, its second day of gains after hitting a 12-week low on Tuesday.

"There's been a lot of volatility lately but commodities prices have gained and that's good for many of the region's largest companies," said Andre Caminada, a partner at Victoir Capital, which manages about $900 million of equities in Sao Paulo.

"Basically the news from China and the United States suggests that things aren't as bad as some had thought, that the economy may have a cold but the fever has passed."

Among the companies that contributed most to gains on their local stock markets Thursday, were Mexican copper miner Grupo Mexico and Brazilian mining company Vale .

The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded metals, agricultural and energy commodities rose 1.2 percent, on track for its biggest one-day advance this month.

Rising materials prices could be bets that Chinese growth may be higher than expected when reported tonight, said Jim Paulsen, Chief Investment Officer of Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.

China is Latin America's largest trading partner.

The U.S. trade deficit also narrowed 12.6 percent to a lower-than-expected $46 billion in February, according to data released Thursday, the biggest month-on-month decline since may 2009.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index of the most-traded stocks on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange rose for a second time in eight sessions, adding 2.16 percent to 62,617.93, rebounding from a 12-week low yesterday.

Vale preferred shares, the mining company's most-traded class of stock, rose 4.7 percent, providing the Bovespa index with nearly a fifth of its gains.

OGX Petroleo e Gas, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value, gained 3.9 percent. Earlier on Thursday the company said it discovered a light-grade of crude oil in one of its exploration areas off Brazil's coast.

Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras gained 2.3 percent.

In Mexico, the IPC stock index advanced for a second day, rising 0.3 percent to 39,287. Last week it reached an all time high of 39,964.

The index was led higher by America Movel which rose 1.36 percent. Grupo Mexico gained 2.56 percent.

Chile's IPSA index was little changed, falling 0.04 percent to 4,545.

Retailer Falabella fell 0.8 percent. Bank of Chile preferred shares, class B, fell 2.78 percent while the company's common shares fell 0.25 percent.