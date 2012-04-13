EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall sharply on China data, Europe

* Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in 3 years

* Spain's rising debt costs rekindles Europe debt fears

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.61 pct; Mexico IPC falls 0.66 pct

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, April 13 Latin American stocks fell across the board on Friday on worries the global economy may slow after China reported lackluster growth and fears over Europe's debt problems resurfaced over Spain.

The MSCI Latin American stock index was down 1.86 percent, ending two straight days of gains.

"There is a lot of volatility out there because investors are still worried about Europe and the global economy," said Andre Perfeito, analyst with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

"Any string of bad news is used as an excuse for profit-taking right now."

Latin American stocks have risen about 10 percent this year after a sharp fall in 2011 when the European debt crisis threatened to sink the global economy.

The cost of insuring Spanish government bonds hit an all-time high on Friday, underscoring fears about the country's finances.

The Chinese government reported first-quarter growth came in at 8.1 percent, the slowest pace in three years and below the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

China is the world's leading consumer of raw materials, and slower growth would dent demand and prices of commodities that are at the heart of many Latin American economies.

Latin America is a key source of global commodities like oil, copper, iron ore, soy and corn.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 1.49 percent on Friday, its fourth drop in five days.

Commodities stocks led the fall. Vale, the biggest exporter of iron ore, the main ingredient of steel, shed 1.50 percent, and state-run oil producer Petrobras lost 1.86 percent.

Cell phone provider America Movil led losses in Mexico's IPC index, which fell 0.71 percent.

Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index slid 0.63 percent in afternoon trade and hit a one-month low.

The IPSA has been steadily falling, and a local trader called it "an expected and healthy correction." The index had closed at an 8-1/2-month high on the first trading day of April.

Commodities-related companies were among the biggest decliners, with steel and iron ore producer CAP down 1.25 percent, and pulp and paper producer CMPC off 1.4 percent.