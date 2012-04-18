EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall to lowest point in three months

* IMF says financial system risks still high

* Mexican investors eye U.S. employment data

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.5 pct; Mexico IPC flat

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 18 Brazilian stocks rose for a second-straight session on Wednesday as investors saw room for more upside in commodities producers and steelmakers, while other Latin American indexes ended mostly flat as investors turned cautious after a rally.

The MSCI Latin American stock index shed 0.46 percent to 3,955 points, marking its lowest close since mid-January.

Global markets had rallied on Tuesday on optimism on the euro zone debt crisis. But optimism was held in check on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund said in a report, "The risks to global financial stability remain elevated."

Lackluster earnings from bellwether technical companies in the United States also dampened sentiment as investors turn toward weekly jobless claims in the United States out on Thursday and a government bond sale in Spain, now the focal point of the European debt crisis.

"It's anyone's guess which way the market will go tomorrow," said Fanuel Fuentes, a technical analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "But the tendency is still to rise."

Mexico's IPC stock index has gained more than 6 percent this year and Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index has advanced about 11 percent as worries about the euro zone debt crisis eased earlier in the year.

But renewed jitters over Spain's fiscal woes recently slowed markets, with economists concerned the country could need a Greek-style bailout. Still, Fuentes said the worries are unlikely to halt a rise in markets for now.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed for a second straight session, rising 0.5 percent to 63,010.48.

"Raw materials companies, steelmakers, chemicals and iron, those are sustaining the index," said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist at Banco Fator in Sao Paulo. The generally positive outlook for global growth and relatively low prices for commodities shares has supported growth, he added.

Steelmakers Gerdau and Usiminas both gained, adding 3.66 percent and 2.31 percent, respectively. Brazilian meatpacker JBS rose 6.33 percent. Mining giant Vale rose 0.45 percent.

Despite gains, Goncalves said investors will likely remain cautious.

"I don't think we'll cross 65,000 points until the middle of the year, as we will need to see a stronger recovery in the United States and China."

Shares of Bradesco and Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private-sector banks, fell 0.13 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively, after announcing Wednesday they would cut interest rates following a government call to reduce banking spreads.

Mexico's IPC index ended near flat, down 0.06 percent.

Financial group Banorte led declines, falling 4 percent, its sharpest drop since mid-October, after JP Morgan downgraded it to "neutral" from "overweight."

Bottling company Femsa fell 1.09 percent.

Chile's IPSA index ticked up 0.06 percent after falling for two sessions.

Diversified retailer Cencosud slipped 0.35 percent, offset by a rise in industrial conglomerate Copec up 1.44 percent.