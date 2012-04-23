EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plummet on euro worry, Walmex

* Euro zone PMI data shows region still struggling

* Walmex shares drag on Mexico stocks after bribery report

* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.4 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.61 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 23 Latin American stocks fell the most in seven weeks o n M onday after data showed the euro zone private sector shrank more than expected in April, while shares of Wal-Mart Mexico dragged Mexico's IPC index to its lowest level in a month.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 2.14 percent to 3,856.39, its lowest point since mid-January, before rebounding to 3,880.32, down 1.53 percent.

Concern over Europe sapped demand for Latin American equities after flash purchasing managers' indexes for the euro zone pointed to a sh arper-than-expected economic contraction in April. [ ID:nL9E7GA00G]

"The only thing the market was betting on to sustain stocks was economic growth and we can't expect much from Europe," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. "Risk aversion is high and no one wants to be overly positioned in stocks, because there could be worse moments to come."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest intraday drop since early March, falling 2.4 percent to 60,992.81 before recovering a bit, to 61,352.33. It was the first time the Bovespa traded below 61,000 since mid January.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, fell as much as 2.0 percent, driving losses in the index, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras dropped 1.7 percent.

Shares of Banco Bradesco fell 1.3 percent after profits at Brazil's No.2 private-sector bank slightly missed estimates in the first quarter, with net interest income falling for the first time in three years and loan defaults jumping to a two-year high.

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas dropped 4 percent ahead of its earnings release later o n M onday. Analysts at Espírito Santo Investment Bank raised their recommendation on the shares to "buy" from "neutral" on Monday, citing a potential rebound in demand, increased import barriers and government efforts to kick-start the economy.

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday loss in seven weeks, falling 1.61 percent to 38,723.07.

Wal-Mart Mexico shares plunged 11.73 percent, dragging the index lower after the New York Times reported that the company had allegedly silenced a bribery probe in Mexico.

Traders said the legal implications of a bribery scandal could harm the company's bottom line and tarnish its image.

"With an investigation of this type, there are a lot of people, a lot of funds with strict rules that are going to dump their positions," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at Actinver. Analysts at the brokerage said they are removing Walmex from their list of favorite stocks.

The drop mostly wiped out the year-to-date gain in Walmex shares. Walmex, in which Wal-Mart Stores has a majority stake, had gained about 12 percent this year and reached record highs two weeks ago.

Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest intraday decline of the year, falling 1.2 percent to 4,539.90, giving up Friday's gains.

Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 2 percent, leading the index lower, while retailer Falabella slipped 1.3 percent.