EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mostly up; Mexico hurt by Walmex

By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 24 Latin American stocks mostly gained on Tuesday after strong earnings from the United States and a successful Dutch bond sale boosted investor optimism, but a sharp fall in Wal-Mart de Mexico helped drag down Mexico's index.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second session in three, gaining 0.80 percent to 3,913.29.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped three days of declines as the upbeat U.S. earnings reports and the solid demand at the Dutch debt auction helped ease worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and recent patchy U.S. economic data.

The bond auction in the Netherlands came a day after a budget dispute that toppled the government, rattling investors about the stability of the euro zone.

U.S. housing data on Tuesday added to the positive tone.

"The data that came out of the U.S. was slightly positive, and the markets reacted to that," said Adriano Fontes, who helps oversee 140 million reais ($74.6 million) as a fund manager with Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

On Tuesday new U.S. single-family home sales beat expectations, even as they dropped to their lowest level in four months during March.

Investors will be keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement following the close of its two-day meeting on Wednesday for any clues of possible stimulus that would tend to bolster riskier assets, said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis.

Brazil's Bovespa on Tuesday gained 0.70 percent to 61,971.14 after briefly slipping below its 125-day simple moving average, a level that had supported the index earlier this year.

Telecommunications firm Grupo Oi rose 6.6 percent, the sharpest rise since May of last year.

Steelmaker Usiminas fell 0.97 percent a day after posting its first quarterly loss in two years.

Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest nongovernment bank declined 1.07 percent after missing first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday.

Fibria the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, rose 6.67 percent, after announcing on Tuesday it will sell up to 1.25 billion reais in a secondary share offering as it seeks to cut debt. Shareholders concerned over the company's burdensome debt load, mostly in U.S. dollars, and its heavy vulnerability to exchange rate fluctuations, welcomed the move.

Mexico's IPC index declined for a third straight session, falling 0.29 percent to 38,849.08.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico fell 4.43 percent. The country's top retailer reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings after the market close on Monday, dealing another blow to the company after news emerged that it was being investigated for possible bribery.

"The index is likely to continue to be affected in the next couple of days by a fall in Walmex, although less drastic, and by upcoming reports," said Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.

"There is still uncertainty about what is going to happen with the company," said Copca of Metanalisis. "Will this eliminate the opening of new stores? What will be the economic impact? We still don't know."

Homebuilder GEO declined 4.84 percent in a third straight session of losses. The company, which will report first-quarter earnings next week, has lost 16 percent this month.

Navarrete said investors are concerned after GEO posted an 11 percent fall in profit for the last quarter of 2011.

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.30 percent a day after logging its sharpest fall in seven weeks.

Banco Santander Chile rose 1.38 percent while industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.93 percent to 7,726.00.