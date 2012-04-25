ahEMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks mixed before Fed statement

* Investors await U.S. Fed statement

* Brazil banks fall, led by Itaú Unibanco

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.33 pct, Mexico IPC trades flat

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 25 Latin American stocks were choppy on Wednesday as investors awaited signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that a recovery in the world's largest economy is gaining steam.

The MSCI Latin American stock index lost for a second session in three, falling 0.64 percent to 3,888.11.

Falling bank shares weighed heavily on Brazil's Bovespa index, while Wal-Mart Mexico supported Mexico's bourse.

Stocks tracked global markets higher early in the session, supported by a recent string of positive earnings reports from U.S. corporations. That pointed to a strengthening American economy and stronger demand for Latin American exports.

"Economic indicators have been mixed in the United States but the company results are coming in better than expected, so that's a signal to the market," said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Either analysts made some mistakes in their assessments, or really we're seeing some kind of tangible improvement in U.S. industry."

Galdi said that despite intraday swings, today's performance will hinge on the U.S. Fed's release of its latest round of quarterly forecasts at 1800 GMT, and the comments by Chairman Ben Bernanke that will follow in a news conference scheduled for 1815 GMT.

"The market is anxious that he'll announce some kind of stimulus program, or give a signal that the economy, in spite of moving in slow steps, is in a recovery," he said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed early gains, slipping 0.47 percent to 61,678.69. The index has remained anchored between 61,500 and 63,000 points for nearly two weeks.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding posted their biggest tumble since August, falling 5.34 percent and driving the index lower. Shares fell after executives said Brazil's biggest private-sector lender will set aside more money this year to cover growing losses related to overdue loans.

Stocks of competing lenders followed suit after columnist Sonia Racy wrote in local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo that a large Brazilian bank may seek to purchase rival Banco Santander Brasil. Shares fell because the size of such a transaction would require bidders to take on massive stock and bond sales to finance the acquisition, analysts said.

Banco Bradesco, Brazil's second-largest non-government bank, fell 2.87 percent, while Banco Santander Brasil dropped 1.07 percent.

Preferred shares of mining giant Vale slipped 1.22 percent ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement, due after market close. Analysts expect profit likely fell by nearly half from a year earlier.

Mexico's IPC index traded flat at 38,848.95.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico rose 1.63 percent, propping up the index and recovering part of the over 16 percent tumble it suffered over the previous two sessions after news emerged that it was being investigated for possible bribery.

América Móvil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, anchored the index's gains, falling 0.72 percent.

Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth session in five, climbing 0.15 percent to 4,571.88.

Retailer Falabella gained 0.93 percent, while regional energy group Enersis added 1.17 percent.