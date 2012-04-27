EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, set to end month down

* U.S. economy grows more slowly than expected in 1st qtr

* Solid corporate results support Mexican shares

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.81 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.29 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 27 Latin American stocks were mixed on Friday as a slate of strong corporate results supported gains in Mexico but Brazil's index slumped on worries about slow growth in the United States.

Mexico's IPC index rose for a third straight session, rising 0.29 percent to 39,324.14 points. Brazil's Bovespa benchmark index slipped 0.81 percent to 61691.21.

Both indexes were on track to post monthly losses. Analysts expect volatility heading into Monday as corporate reporting season nears a close, major Latin American markets shutter for labor day and worries rise about heavily indebted euro-zone countries.

"It's going to be a week with lower volume and the volatility that we have seen in the last couple of weeks is going to continue," said Sergio Garcia, an analyst at brokerage Value Grupo Financiero in Mexico City. "Europe is still weighing on investors minds."

In Spain, now a focus of the euro-zone debt crisis, a minister said the country's economy faces a "crisis of huge proportions" as unemployment skyrockets and Standard and Poor's downgraded the government debt.

Shares fell across the region early in the session after U.S. data showed the economy grew more slowly than expected in the first quarter. That dampened investor optimism for a strengthening recovery in the United States, the world's largest economy and a key market for Latin American exports.

But strong corporate reports lifted markets in Mexico where a bribery scandal at Wal-Mart de Mexico or Walmex pulled down the index earlier in the week as the company's shares plummeted.

"In general the trend is positive," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Banco Santander in Mexico City. "Mexico will probably continue seeing positive economic numbers from companies and some hiccups in the market depending on Europe."

Telecommunications firm America Movil advanced 2.23 percent after reporting a better-than-expected first quarter profit. Shares in the company weigh heavily in the index, accounting for nearly a quarter of the IPC's weight.

Shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa also jumped after the company said its first-quarter profit almost doubled from the year-earlier period. Televisa shares added 4.14 percent, their best single-day performance this year.

Mexico's IPC ended the week near flat but it is on track to fall 0.49 percent in April. That would be the first monthly loss for the index since September.

In Brazil, the Bovespa similarly was set to finish its worst performing month since September after falling for five out of the last six weeks.

Ricardo Correa, a broker with Ativa Corretora in Sao Paulo said the poor growth data in the United States hurt the Bovespa. "From that moment, the market couldn't sustain its early gains," he said.

Commodities shares weighed on the index with state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 1.46 percent and preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, off 0.67 percent.

Oil exploration start-up OGX dropped 3.36 percent.

"With the S&P nearing highs, we should be near 67,000 points, but we're not," said Carlos Nielebock, a broker with ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. "People are still too scared about the external environment, especially about China."

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and concerns over its growth have limited gains in Brazil's commodities exporters, most of which have underperformed the market this year. China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports such as soybeans, iron ore and petroleum.

Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, added 0.43 percent despite posting a drop in first-quarter profit late Thursday. The company's chief executive said in a conference call on Friday that he sees commercial jet demand stable or growing slightly this year.

Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.36 percent, but fell 0.46 percent for the week. The index lost about 2 percent in its worst monthly performance since November.

Regional energy group Enersis gained 1.94 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec increased 0.52 percent.