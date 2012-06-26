EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks edge up after slump, EU summit eyed

* Brazil delinquency data hits banks, retailers * Brazil Bovespa edges up 0.06, Mexico IPC up 0.33 pct By Danielle Assalve and Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 26 Latin American stocks edged up on Tuesday, bouncing back from a recent slump, but shares in Brazil were held back by losses in banks and retailers after data showed loan defaults hit a record high. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.33 percent. The index is still down about 5 percent in the last five sessions due to concerns that Europe's deepening debt crisis could further drag on a global slowdown. Weighing on sentiment, data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in June to its lowest level in five months while Spanish short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled. Still, some held out hope that European leaders could deliver plan at a summit later this week that might provide some support to markets. "The uncertainties in Europe keep influencing the markets worldwide, and considering the data we have today, we can see that the markets are almost still hoping for something new to come from Europe," said Pedro Galdi, chief-strategist at Brazil's SLW brokerage. "In a scenario like that, we have a quite pathetic movement in the stock market, with low volume as well. We are seeing a technical adjustment today, nothing more," Galdi said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index ended nearly flat, up 0.06 percent, as bargain hunting lifted key commodity companies after a four-day rout. The Bovespa index has slumped nearly 5 percent in the last five sessions and is heading back toward its lowest since October, hit earlier this month. The Bovespa closed at 53,836.57, just above a key support level that has triggered bargain hunting in recent weeks. "Investors need to be patient, this is not the time to sell," said Marcio Cardoso, a director with brokerage Titulo Corretora in Sao Paulo. Cardoso said for long-term investors, recent falls may provide good opportunities, with shares of companies like Petrobras at "very attractive" prices. Banks and retailers fell after the central bank said the country's loan delinquencies hit a record high in May. Banks may need to set aside more funds for bad loan provisions, analysts said. State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 2.36 percent, while clothing retailer Cia. Hering fell 7.7 percent, and Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, slipped 2.08 percent. "As delinquency rises, that automatically reflects in fewer purchases in stores," said Leonardo Zanfelício, an analyst with brokerage Concórdia in Sao Paulo. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras gained 1.12 percent, a day after the stock plunged 6.6 percent on investor disappointment with the size of a fuel price hike and concern over the company's production plans. Shares of iron-ore giant Vale rose 1.83 percent after the company said late Monday it closed the sale of its coal assets in Colombia for $407 million in cash. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.46 percent, helped by a 2.23 percent gains in industrial conglomerate Mexichem after the company said it sees its second quarter sales up 45 percent versus the same period a year ago. Chile's IPSA index ended nearly flat, off 0.06 percent. Energy firm Endesa fell 0.97 percent a day after a Chilean environmental commission suspended its $1.4 billion, 740-megawatt Punta Alcalde thermoelectric project. Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,370.43 0.33 -6.44 Brazil Bovespa 53,836.57 0.06 -5.14 Mexico IPC 39,339.15 0.46 6.10 Chile IPSA 4,324.01 -0.06 3.51 Chile IGPA 20,778.80 -0.02 3.22 Argentina MerVal 2,276.42 -0.49 -7.56 Colombia IGBC 13,141.90 0.46 3.76 Peru IGRA 20,372.07 -0.27 4.62 Venezuela IBC 251,801.00 -0.41 115.15