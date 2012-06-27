EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa drops on OGX, Latam mkts up

* Brazil oil firm OGX drops nearly 25 pct on output worries * Other Latin American stock indexes gain on cautious trading * All eyes on summit of European leaders on Thursday, Friday By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's main stock index fell on Wednesday, knocked down by an over 25 percent plunge in shares of oil firm OGX, but other Latin American equity markets edged higher on cautious trading ahead of a crucial summit of European leaders. Shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, slumped at the open of the Bovespa trading session after it revised down oil production targets for its Tubarao Azul field, where it began pumping its first crude this year. Trading in the stock was delayed by nearly 30 minutes as the stock operator called an auction to set prices. OGX's revised forecasts had been filed with the securities commission on Tuesday night. OGX last traded 24.9 percent lower at 6.29 reais, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped around 0.7 percent. "The market is being driven lower by OGX's losses, with many foreigners selling and high volumes, which suggest disappointment with the company," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst with Omar Camargo brokerage. Other companies from Batista's empire also posted strong losses - mining firm MMX lost 5.7 percent and port operator LLX fell 7.9 percent - in a sign investors were questioning the group's overall performance. "There was a lot of expectation about Batista's companies, but news of lower-than-expected output are stoking skepticism among investors," Dias said. Banking stocks buoyed the index, with preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rising 1.9 percent and those of rival Banco Bradesco gaining 2.6 percent. Brazil's government unleashed a new round of stimulus measures on Wednesday, pledging to boost government purchases and lower subsidized lending rates for companies in another bid to revive a struggling economy. Shares of manufacturing companies gained, with bus maker Marcopolo rising nearly 7 percent, and auto parts manufacturer Randon up 4 percent. "The government has been taking measures since last year to stimulate the economy," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with brokerage Magliano in Sao Paulo. "This time the reduction in the (subsidized lending rate) is very positive for industry." Other Latin American stock markets rose in synch with Wall Street. Trading was cautious, however, as investors wondered whether euro zone leaders will agree on policies to stop the region's debt crisis from spreading further. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.49 percent while Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 1.09 percent. Supporting Mexican stocks was data showing the demand for long-lasting manufactured goods in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, rose more than expected in May. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.1 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.94 percent. Shares of homebuilder Sare skyrocketed nearly 20 percent amid trader talk it may be up for sale. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1840 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD% Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,386.69 0.48 -6.44 Brazil Bovespa 53,415.12 -0.78 -5.88 Mexico IPC 39,752.96 1.05 7.22 Chile IPSA 4,339.53 0.36 3.88 Chile IGPA 20,839.16 0.29 3.52 Argentina MerVal 2,262.11 -0.62 -8.14 Colombia IGBC 13,336.02 1.48 5.29 Peru IGRA 20,325.71 -0.23 4.38 Venezuela IBC 251,985.77 0.07 115.31