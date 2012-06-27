EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil Bovespa drops on OGX, Latam mkts up

* Brazil oil firm OGX drops nearly 25 pct on output worries * All eyes on summit of European leaders on Thursday, Friday By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 27 Brazil's main stock index fell on Wednesday, knocked down by an over 25 percent plunge in shares of oil firm OGX, but other Latin American equity markets edged higher on cautious trading ahead of a crucial summit of European leaders. Shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, slumped at the open of the Bovespa trading session after it revised down oil production targets for its Tubarao Azul field, where it began pumping its first crude this year. Trading in the stock was delayed by nearly 30 minutes as the stock operator called an auction to set prices. OGX's revised forecasts had been filed with the securities commission on Tuesday night. OGX ended 25.3 percent lower at 6.25 reais, dragging down Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index which fell 1.35 percent. Other companies from Batista's empire also slid in a sign investors were questioning the group's overall performance. Mining firm MMX dropped 6.94 percent and port operator LLX declined 7.47 percent. "There was a lot of expectation about Batista's companies, but news of lower-than-expected output is stoking skepticism among investors," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst with Omar Camargo brokerage. Banking stocks buoyed the index, with preferred shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rising 1.29 percent and those of rival Banco Bradesco adding 1.57 percent. Brazil's government unleashed a new round of stimulus measures on Wednesday, pledging to boost government purchases and lower subsidized lending rates for companies in another bid to revive a struggling economy. Shares of manufacturing companies gained, with bus maker Marcopolo up 6.28 percent, and auto parts manufacturer Randon up 3.10 percent. "The government has been taking measures since last year to stimulate the economy," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with brokerage Magliano in Sao Paulo. "This time the reduction in the (subsidized lending rate) is very positive for industry." Other Latin American stock markets rose in synch with Wall Street. Trading was cautious, however, as investors wondered whether euro zone leaders will agree on policies to stop the region's debt crisis from spreading further. The MSCI Latin American stock index edged up 0.28 percent while Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 0.39 percent. Supporting Mexican stocks was data showing the demand for long-lasting manufactured goods in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, rose more than expected in May. A presidential election on Sunday also supported the index, as traders bet the front runner Enrique Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) would win and gain control of congress, paving the way for economic reform. "The market is discounting the results of the elections," said Ernesto OFarrill, head strategist at Mexico City brokerage Actinver. "It's probable that Pena-Nieto is going to win and that the PRI will gain control of the congress and this signifies that this could quickly advance reforms." Mexican conglomerate Alfa jumped 4.6 percent while retailer Grupo Elektra added 1.48 percent. Telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, added 0.06 percent. Slim acquired a quarter of Dutch telecom KPN on Wednesday. Shares of homebuilder Sare skyrocketed 19.3 percent amid trader speculation it could be up for sale. Sare did not deny the report, published on an online website, but said it did not provide the site with any information. Latin America's key stock indexes at 21:12 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,379.99 0.28 -6.17 Brazil Bovespa 53,108.93 -1.35 -6.42 Mexico IPC 39,490.68 0.39 6.51 Chile IPSA 4,337.08 0.3 3.82 Chile IGPA 20,830.12 0.25 3.48 Argentina MerVal 2,279.52 0.13 -7.44 Colombia IGBC 13,100.75 2.16 3.43 Peru IGRA 20,334.85 -0.18 4.42 Venezuela IBC 251,985.77 0.07 115.31