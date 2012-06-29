版本:
中国
2012年 6月 30日 星期六 07:22 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks soar on EU plan, Mexico record high

* Euro zone leaders agree measures to help indebted members
    * Brazil Bovespa up 3.23 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.42 pct

    By Rachel Uranga and Lizbeth Salazar
    MEXICO CITY, June 29 Latin American stocks
surged on Friday, after euro zone leaders agreed to support
troubled member states, and Mexican shares were further
bolstered on bets of quick reforms in the wake of a presidential
elections on Sunday.
     The MSCI Latin American stock index leapt
4.98 percent, though the index still clocked a roughly 14
percent loss in the second quarter as analyst remained skeptical
the latest fix would wipe out long-simmering market anxiety.   
     Latin American shares jumped across the board after euro
zone policymakers agreed to use their rescue fund to inject aid
directly into stricken banks from next year. 
    European leaders also plan to create a single banking
supervisor based around the European Central Bank, helping calm
investors' nerves over increasingly difficult financing
conditions for some countries in the region. 
    But some analysts said relief could be short lived.
    "We thought the Greek election was a turning point and it
wasn't. We could see the market fall right back next week," said
Mirela Rappaport, a portfolio manager with Sao Paulo-based
Investport, who cautioned that stocks will remain volatile for
the foreseeable future. 
    In Mexico, the IPC stock index rallied on the
agreement, up for a sixth straight day and reached a record
high. Gains in the IPC in recent days helped push the index up
1.7 percent for the quarter.
    "The good news abroad bolstered markets and in Mexico
practically nobody forsees post-election conflict," said Cesar
Castro, director of analysis at Mexico City consultancy CAPEM.
    A recent poll showed opposition Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI), led by front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, poised to
sweep Sunday's election. 
    "The market is pricing in this scenario and if he doesn't
win, there could be a sharp downward adjustment," said Gerardo
Roman, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. 
    Cement maker Cemex climbed 2.28 percent after it
gave creditors details of a debt refinancing plan that calls for
a debt swap, revised financial covenants and a possible asset
sale. 
    Shares of bank Banorte and retailer giant
Wal-Mart de Mexico also rose, up 4.17 and 2.26
respectively. 
    In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index notched
its biggest daily gain in more than a month, up 3.23 percent.
Still, the index closed off more than 15 percent for the
quarter, its worst quarterly performance since September 2011.
    "Despite the consensus among leaders in the European Union,
economic activity in general remains fragile," said Richard
Zeno, partner at AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "It is not
just a matter of injecting resources in economies, but it is a
crisis of confidence. And confidence is recovering from one day
to another." 
   Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms drove
gains in the index, with mining giant Vale rising
2.17 percent and state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
 up 3.11  percent.
    Oil producer OGX Petroleo controlled by
billionaire Eike Batista, rose 8.91 percent after tumbling
nearly 40 percent in the previous two sessions. The company's
Chief Executive Paulo Mendonca resigned after it became clear
the company's early production numbers would miss targets.
 
    Chile's IPSA index logged its biggest daily gain in
three weeks, led by industrial conglomerate Copec,
whose shares gained 3.55 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 21:22 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                      daily %  year-to
                         Latest      change   date %
                                              change
 MSCI LatAm               3,521.49     4.98    -2.24
                                             
 Brazil Bovespa          54,354.63     3.23    -4.23
                                             
 Mexico IPC              40,199.55     1.42     8.42
                                             
 Chile IPSA               4,400.10     1.47     5.33
                                             
 Chile IGPA              21,079.74     1.24     4.72
                                             
 Argentina MerVal         2,346.68     3.46    -4.71
                                             
 Colombia IGBC           13,417.51     1.55     5.94
                                             
 Peru IGRA               20,207.16    -0.63     3.77
                                             
 Venezuela IBC          251,838.31     0.44   115.18

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐