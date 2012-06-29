EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks soar on EU plan, Mexico record high

* Euro zone leaders agree measures to help indebted members * Brazil Bovespa up 3.23 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.42 pct By Rachel Uranga and Lizbeth Salazar MEXICO CITY, June 29 Latin American stocks surged on Friday, after euro zone leaders agreed to support troubled member states, and Mexican shares were further bolstered on bets of quick reforms in the wake of a presidential elections on Sunday. The MSCI Latin American stock index leapt 4.98 percent, though the index still clocked a roughly 14 percent loss in the second quarter as analyst remained skeptical the latest fix would wipe out long-simmering market anxiety. Latin American shares jumped across the board after euro zone policymakers agreed to use their rescue fund to inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year. European leaders also plan to create a single banking supervisor based around the European Central Bank, helping calm investors' nerves over increasingly difficult financing conditions for some countries in the region. But some analysts said relief could be short lived. "We thought the Greek election was a turning point and it wasn't. We could see the market fall right back next week," said Mirela Rappaport, a portfolio manager with Sao Paulo-based Investport, who cautioned that stocks will remain volatile for the foreseeable future. In Mexico, the IPC stock index rallied on the agreement, up for a sixth straight day and reached a record high. Gains in the IPC in recent days helped push the index up 1.7 percent for the quarter. "The good news abroad bolstered markets and in Mexico practically nobody forsees post-election conflict," said Cesar Castro, director of analysis at Mexico City consultancy CAPEM. A recent poll showed opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), led by front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, poised to sweep Sunday's election. "The market is pricing in this scenario and if he doesn't win, there could be a sharp downward adjustment," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Cement maker Cemex climbed 2.28 percent after it gave creditors details of a debt refinancing plan that calls for a debt swap, revised financial covenants and a possible asset sale. Shares of bank Banorte and retailer giant Wal-Mart de Mexico also rose, up 4.17 and 2.26 respectively. In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its biggest daily gain in more than a month, up 3.23 percent. Still, the index closed off more than 15 percent for the quarter, its worst quarterly performance since September 2011. "Despite the consensus among leaders in the European Union, economic activity in general remains fragile," said Richard Zeno, partner at AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "It is not just a matter of injecting resources in economies, but it is a crisis of confidence. And confidence is recovering from one day to another." Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms drove gains in the index, with mining giant Vale rising 2.17 percent and state-controlled oil producer Petrobras up 3.11 percent. Oil producer OGX Petroleo controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 8.91 percent after tumbling nearly 40 percent in the previous two sessions. The company's Chief Executive Paulo Mendonca resigned after it became clear the company's early production numbers would miss targets. Chile's IPSA index logged its biggest daily gain in three weeks, led by industrial conglomerate Copec, whose shares gained 3.55 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 21:22 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,521.49 4.98 -2.24 Brazil Bovespa 54,354.63 3.23 -4.23 Mexico IPC 40,199.55 1.42 8.42 Chile IPSA 4,400.10 1.47 5.33 Chile IGPA 21,079.74 1.24 4.72 Argentina MerVal 2,346.68 3.46 -4.71 Colombia IGBC 13,417.51 1.55 5.94 Peru IGRA 20,207.16 -0.63 3.77 Venezuela IBC 251,838.31 0.44 115.18