EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rally, Mexican shares hit record high

* ECB expected to cut rates at Thursday meeting
* Technical indicator suggests Mexican shares due for fall
* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.99 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.81 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Lizbeth Salazar
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 3 Latin American
stocks climbed for a third day on Tuesday after weak
manufacturing data from the world's major economies raised
expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest
rates to support economic growth.
Commodity prices also surged on expectations of growing
demand, pushing up shares of Brazil's largest raw material
producers as well as Mexican mining companies, which helped
Mexico's IPC stock index reach a record high.
A string of disappointing factory data on Monday from the
euro zone, the United States and Asia reinforced investor views
that the ECB will cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis
points on Thursday in an effort to revive economic growth.
The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced
1.33 percent. Some analysts cautioned, however, that recent
gains do not herald a change in the outlook for local equities.
"We're not necessarily seeing a turning point now," said
Clodoir Vieira, chief economist with Corretora Souza Barros in
Sao Paulo. "Perhaps if the global economy was really showing an
improvement, but at this moment ... risk is still very high."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 1.99
percent to 55,780.32, with preferred shares of the most widely
traded raw materials exporters leading gains in the index.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 3.43
percent, while Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, added 1.87 percent.
Vale on Tuesday launched a sale of 750 million euros in
bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more
than two years, as it takes advantage of strong demand for
corporate debt in Europe.
Usiminas, the country's largest producer of flat
steel, told some distributors that it would raise prices for
most products between 5 percent and 7 percent, sources told
Reuters. The news sent shares up 8.32 percent.
Shares of electric utility AES Eletropaulo
plunged 10 percent after Brazil's electric energy regulator late
Monday cut the average rate the company may charge customers by
9.33 percent.
"The rate revision came in worse than expected," said Rafael
Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "Shares
across the sector are suffering, with expectations for more
readjustments."
Shares of BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial
exchange operator, gained 4.34 percent after analysts at
Barclays raised their recommendation on the stock.
OGX Petroleo, the oil company controlled by
Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, dropped 3.17 percent after
Fitch Ratings downgraded the company's debt on concerns
production volumes will be significantly lower than initially
projected.
Mexico's IPC reversed the previous session's losses, gaining
0.81 percent to 40,434.71. A technical indicator known as the
relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" levels in
three months, however, suggesting stocks may be due to fall in
coming sessions.
"The market may be running out of steam and at any moment we
could see a strong correction and return to 39,200 points," said
Fernando Gonzalez, director of the firm Fast Profit.
Shares were supported by data from the United States showing
new orders for factory goods in Mexico's largest trading partner
rose more than expected in May.
Mining company Penoles climbed 4.71 percent
and copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico
increased 1.43 percent. Meantime, retail giant
Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.09 percent.
Supermarket and market chain Grupo Elektra
rose 4.05 percent. The company filed a suit against the
country's stock exchange for an index methodology change that
the company claims hurt its share price.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2141 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,610.48 1.33 0.23
Brazil Bovespa 55,780.32 1.99 -1.72
Mexico IPC 40,434.71 0.81 9.05
Chile IPSA 4,420.32 0.46 5.81
Chile IGPA 21,161.29 0.39 5.12
Argentina MerVal 2,413.80 1.88 -1.98
Colombia IGBC 13,703.17 2.13 8.19
Peru IGRA 20,776.82 0.64 6.69
Venezuela IBC 246,900.77 -1.96 110.96