EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil leads latam stock slide on China

* China annual import growth lower than expected in June * Commodities shares weigh on Brazilian bourse * Brazil Bovespa off 3 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.2 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 10 Brazil led a slump in Latin American stock markets on Tuesday after data from China stoked fears of slowing demand from the Asian giant for the region's commodities. Mexico was an exception, its shares edging up, but gains could be fleeting given worries about global growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.63 percent, its biggest one day decline in two weeks. Shares of Brazil's top raw materials exporters slid along with a drop in commodities prices after data showed China imported less than expected last month. The country is a top trading partner and giant consumer of Brazilian commodities like iron ore, petroleum and soy. China's weak imports fueled worries about growth and follows a raft of weak economic data from the United States and Europe last week that was pressuring riskier assets. "No one has much conviction that the market is either going to improve or worsen, so the majority of traders are working only in the short term," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "People are acting on the volatility to book profits." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped 3.05 percent to 53,705, its lowest level in over a week and marking a second straight loss. At the end of June, the index had fallen to its lowest intraday level of the year and analysts worry that further losses could rattle market players. The 52,000 mark for the Bovespa is "a very worrying level," said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "It's a psychological level that we've hit a few times and if we were to break it, we could see sharper falls as investors exit the market." The decline in commodities-linked shares was led by Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, and Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner. Preferred shares of Petrobras decreased 4.2 percent and Vale fell 2.26 percent. PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, plummeted 10 percent after it halved its forecast for new project launches in 2012. Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, lost 4.48 percent. The lender said it will form a 1 billion reais ($493 million) joint venture with Banco BMG to offer payroll-deductible loans. Analysts said that while the loans are safer and could contribute to bringing down default rates, they are also less lucrative, which could weigh on profits. Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.22 percent to 40,049.59. The index has remained rangebound near 40,000 points for over a week. "There is consolidation around 40,000 until the market gets more information about Europe and sees more data out of the United States," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at financial group Monex in Mexico City. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.84 percent after reporting late Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June from the same month last year. Broadcaster Televisa gained 0.9 percent after reporting a 12.3 increase in revenue in the second quarter. Investors are concerned that the global outlook could hurt companies this earning season. "The following days will be complicated with the global slowdown surely influencing company finances," said Cesar Castro, analyst at the consultancy Capem in Mexico City. "The IPC will likely close the week below 40,00 points." Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight day, slipping to its lowest point in over a week. Retailer Falabella dropped 1.32 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while newly formed air carrier LATAM Airlines shed 1.21 percent Key Latin American stock indexes at 2107 GMT Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,496.05 -1.63 -2.95 Brazil Bovespa 53,705.82 -3.05 -5.37 Mexico IPC 40,049.59 0.22 8.02 Chile IPSA 4,352.82 -0.54 4.20 Chile IGPA 20,898.50 -0.45 3.82 Argentina MerVal 2,317.34 -2.78 -5.90 Colombia IGBC 13,563.46 -1.09 7.09 Peru IGRA 20,224.52 -1.03 3.86 Venezuela IBC 250,056.72 0 113.66