EMERGING MARKETS-Latam shares mixed, U.S. Fed disappoints

* Global growth worries remain, China growth data eyed * Brazil Bovespa down 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.43 pct By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 11 Latin American shares ended mostly up on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers open to monetary stimulus if economic conditions worsen. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was the exception, slipping ahead of the country's central bank decision on cutting its interest rates, a move that could diminish Brazil's allure to foreign investors. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.09 percent a day after posting its sharpest drop in more than two weeks. Investors already worried about prospects for global economic growth were looking for clues in the Fed's minutes of what it would take to trigger another round of bond purchases, known as quantitative easing. Trading was choppy throughout the day, with investors already cautious as they kept an eye toward key indicators this week including growth in China, a top consumer of commodities from Latin America, which is expected to hit three-year lows. "The Fed minutes showed a little more of the same, nothing that could really liven up the markets," Flavio Barros, a fund manager for Grau Gestão de Ativos in São Paulo. "Our expectation is that there is still space for some downside in the market on the next crop of second quarter earnings reports." The Bovespa ended down 0.25 percent to 53,569.14. Shares of Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, fell 7.27 percent after the company announced late Tuesday that its order backlog, a gauge of future revenue, fell to a six-year low. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale slipped 0.56 percent. The company said late Tuesday it had sold its ferromanganese plants in Europe to units of Glencore International Plc for $160 million as it seeks to help finance core investments in iron ore, coal and nickel. The index has swung widely over the previous two months, alternating between highs near 57,000 and lows near 52,500. Analysts said volatility will persist ahead of the release of key indicators this week, such as GDP data from top trade partner China, whose growth is expected to be the slowest in at least three years. Mexico's IPC index advanced for a third straight session, gaining 0.43 percent to 40,221.80. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.21 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 2.57 percent. Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, the world's biggest Coke bottler, fell 8.21 percent after some family stakeholders sold their shares in large volume. Traders said more than 2 million shares as well as 60,000 of its U.S.-listed shares were sold in a block trade. Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day slide, rising 0.29 percent to 4,365.53. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2129 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,499.12 0.09 -2.86 Brazil Bovespa 53,569.14 -0.25 -5.61 Mexico IPC 40,221.80 0.43 8.48 Chile IPSA 4,365.53 0.29 4.50 Chile IGPA 20,951.14 0.25 4.08 Argentina MerVal 2,361.96 1.92 -4.09 Colombia IGBC 13,675.13 0.82 7.97 Peru IGRA 20,089.31 -0.67 3.16 Venezuela IBC 248,911.72 -0.46 112.68