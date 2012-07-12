EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall ahead of China data

* Investors remain cautious ahead of China GDP data * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.28 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.12 pct By Danielle Assalve and Lorena Segura SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 12 Latin American stocks mostly dipped o n T hursday as the glum economic outlook soured investors' mood ahead of growth data from China due on Fri day that is expected to be the slowest in three years. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 1.1 percent, as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD approached a so-called bearish cross, suggesting the index could fall further in coming sessions. Setting the tone early in the session, U.S. Federal Reserve minutes released o n W ednesday showed the world's biggest economy would have to weaken further before its central bank would take any more easing steps. Growth concerns persisted after data showed Brazil's economy stalled in May from the previous month, with investors looking toward the release of gross domestic product data from China later this week for signs of strength. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soybeans, sugar, petroleum and copper. Analysts expect the Asian giant could post its slowest growth pace in three years. "If the data is good, it could break the Bovespa's fall a bit, perhaps even give it a bit of a rebound. But if the data comes in weak, the market should descend further" said Andre Paes, a director with Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for the fourth straight session, shedding 0.28 percent to 53,420 points. The string of losses has brought the index down 5 percent. Gas and oil company OGX, controlled by Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, fell 4.5 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, lost 2.13 percent. Telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes lost 7.46 percent. Analysts said the fall was due to investor concerns that the company could face government penalties due to complaints over service quality. "We don't see the Bovespa as having not much strength in the next coming months," said Fernando Aldabalde, partner with GS Allocation Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "We might see some specific movements of recovery, but in general we don't see good prospects for the market." Mexico's IPC index reversed sharp early losses to edge up 0.12 percent to 40,268. The IPC slipped off a record high hit earlier this month and analysts said the index may struggle to rise much further amid concerns of a global slowdown and disappointment in the lack of further stimulus from the U.S. and Japanese central banks. Monetary stimulus from central banks has helped prop up riskier assets since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Second-quarter earnings reports due from Mexican companies in coming weeks could set the tone, analysts said. "We are keeping an eye on corporate reports," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at Monex in Mexico City. "Once we see a few more we will have a better idea where the market is going." Mining firm Grupo Mexico lost 1.82 percent, driving losses in the index, while Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 2.01, helping to offset them. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third session in four, losing 0.23 percent to 4,355.29, as retailer Falabella slipped 1.32 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2053 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,460.71 -1.1 -3.93 Brazil Bovespa 53,420.87 -0.28 -5.87 Mexico IPC 40,268.41 0.12 8.61 Chile IPSA 4,355.89 -0.22 4.27 Chile IGPA 20,908.24 -0.2 3.87 Argentina MerVal 2,350.96 -0.46 -4.53 Colombia IGBC 13,508.03 -1.22 6.65 Peru IGRA 19,954.85 -0.67 2.47 Venezuela IBC 248,706.36 -0.08 112.50