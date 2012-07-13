版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on China GDP data, Petrobras

* China economic growth in line with expectations
    * Petrobras shares jump on diesel price hike
    * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.56 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.33 pct

    By Asher Levine
    SAO PAULO, July 13 Latin American stocks gained
o n F riday after Chinese GDP data sparked hope for more
government stimulus in the world's second- largest economy,
while shares of oil company Petrobras boosted
Brazil's market after a diesel price hike.
    Other raw materials exporters, such as mining giant Vale
 and oil firm OGX, also helped the
Brazilian Bovespa index snap a four-session losing streak, as
the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities rose 0.86 percent.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
1.91 percent to 3,526.87, while Mexico's IPC index 
rallied for a fifth straight session.
    China's growth rate fell to its slowest pace in more than
three years in the second quarter, according to data released o n
Fr iday. Investors took the data in stride, betting the weaker
performance would spur more action by Chinese policymakers to
promote growth. 
    "With China's economy showing weakness, though without too
much inflation pressure, it creates an expectation that the
government is going to take measures to reheat the economy,"
said analyst Marcelo Varejao of Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo.
    "I think that gave some optimism to the market at the
opening, as China is very important for Brazil and the whole
world, principally for commodities demand." 
    China is Brazil's No.1 trading partner and a key consumer of
Latin American raw materials exports such as iron ore, soy,
petroleum and copper. With the exception of Mexico, commodities
make up more than 60 percent of exports in all major Latin
American economies. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose the most
in over a week, adding 1.56 percent to 54,252.44.
    Petrobras preferred shares gained 4.79 percent, contributing
the most to the index's gains, after the state-controlled oil
producer announced plans to raise diesel fuel prices at
refineries by 6 percent late on Thu rsday. 
    The arrival of new Chief Executive Officer Maria Das Graças
Foster appears to have brought more emphasis on price increases
at Petrobras, which has lost money recently importing fuel to
sell at government-mandated prices, said Varejao.
    "She put her foot down and pulled off the second fuel
increase in a month," he said. "The market is seeing that there
may be a change in mentality in the company's management, that
there is someone working to make the situation a little better."
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.33 percent to 40,399.36,
near historic highs, though a technical indicator known as the
relative strength index approached "overbought" territory,
indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions.
    Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.23 percent, leading gains in
the index, while cement manufacturer Cemex added
1.36 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index rose 0.33 percent, with shares of
retailed Falabella rising 0.58 percent and those of 
fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich up
1.14 percent.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 14:22 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %      YTD %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,526.87       1.91      -3.93
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             54,252.44       1.56      -4.41
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 40,399.36       0.33       8.96
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,370.26       0.33       4.61
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,962.29       0.26       4.14
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,374.52          1      -3.58
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,609.87       0.75       7.45
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  19,994.23        0.2       2.68
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             249,089.27       0.15     112.83

