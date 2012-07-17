EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks pare gains after Bernanke testimony

* Bernanke offers few hints of near-term action * Brazil Bovespa up 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.49 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 17 Latin American stocks trimmed early gains on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints of more near-term monetary stimulus to support growth in the world's largest economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second session in three, adding 0.8 percent to 3,545.36. Shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms weighed on Brazil's Bovespa index, while financial firm Grupo Financiero Banorte helped Mexico's bourse rise for a seventh straight day to a new record high. Shares rose in early trading on hopes that Bernanke would hint at a third round of bond purchases by the U.S. central bank in his testimony to Congress on Tuesday. Those gains mostly retreated after the release of Bernanke's written statement, which offered few indications of near-term action to help support a slowing recovery in the U.S. economy. "The market reacted negatively because it is very anxious and very much hoping for action by the Fed, considering the Congress is facing the possibility of spending cuts this year," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Worries over a slowing pace of recovery in the U.S. economy have contributed to weakening demand for riskier Latin American equities over the previous four months as investors turn towards safer investments such as the U.S. dollar. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.79 percent to 53,825.99 after swinging into negative territory shortly after Bernanke's testimony began. Shares of steelmaker Gerdau and disposable consumer goods producer Hypermarcas rose 2.06 and 4.18 percent, respectively, buoying the index. The Bovespa is on track to post its fifth straight monthly loss as a worsening global and domestic economic outlook saps investor appetite for Brazilian stocks. "There is still a reluctance on the part of foreign investors to come into the Bovespa," Perfeito said. "We are at the maximum of risk version right now and growth perspectives are also falling rapidly, which is weighing on our market." Shares of airline Gol rose 3.86 percent after the company said late Monday that its load factor, a measure of occupancy, rose 5 percent in June from the same month last year. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.49 percent to 41,109.71, extending its longest rally since November 2010. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" level since early April, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Mexico's IPC stock index is trading at record highs, with some analysts attributing the strong run to the opposition party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, winning the recent presidential election. President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto has promised to pass a bevy of structural reforms including overhauling the tax system and opening up state oil monopoly Pemex to more private investment. Gains in the IPC were led by shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, which rose 1.63 percent, while those of bottling group Femsa added 0.81 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.1 percent to 4,368.48, as shares of Banco Santander Chile slipped 1.3 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1626 GMT: Stock indexes daily pct YTD pct Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,545.36 0.8 -2.36 Brazil Bovespa 53,825.99 0.79 -5.16 Mexico IPC 41,109.71 0.49 10.88 Chile IPSA 4,368.48 -0.1 4.57 Chile IGPA 20,966.68 -0.09 4.16 Argentina MerVal 2,396.68 0.48 -2.68 Colombia IGBC 13,645.49 0.51 7.74 Peru IGRA 20,006.91 -0.3 2.74 Venezuela IBC 248,885.44 -0.14 112.66