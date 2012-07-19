版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks gain, fueled by strong earnings abroad

* Positive results abroad feed demand for Brazilian stocks
    * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.5 pct, Mexico IPC flat

    By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
    MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 19 Latin American
stocks r ose o n W ednesday after strong corporate earnings in
developed markets ov ershadowed a string of soft economic data in
the United States. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a third day, gaining 0.47 percent to 3,586 .22. 
    Shares advanced after a string of upbeat corporate earnings
results in the United States and Europe t rounced a nalysts' 
ex pectations. 
    " This is u nlike what we saw from 2008 and 2009, when the
financial crisis directly affecte d t he results of companies, "
sa id Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos
in Florianopolis in Brazil. " This time the overall uncertainty
seems to be havi ng a smaller effect."
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for
the third straight session, rising 1.4 percent to 55,3 46.65 and
punching through its 50-day simple moving average, a level the
index has failed to close above for nearly four months.
   Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
 rose 1.50 p ercent, contributing most to the index's
ga ins, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest
homebuilder, jum ped 4. 89 pe rcent.
    Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, TIM
Participacoes, s aw sh ares d rop 8 . 7 percent after
telecom regulator Anatel said it was suspending sales of TIM's
mobile plans in 19 states beginning on Monday. 
    Shares of Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card
payment processor, gained 0 .88 p ercent after the company posted
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
 
    Brazil's central bank published minutes from its most recent
policy-setting meeting on Thursday when it slashed interest
rates to a record-low 8 percent. 
    " The minutes signaled that the rate cut cycle is not over
yet, " said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at H.Commcor
brokerage in Sao Paulo. "Th e p rospect of lower interest rates
drives the construction se ctor, w ith the expectation that
cheaper credit would benefit real estate sale s."
    In Mexico , the IPC index traded flat, up 0.01 percent
to 40,752 points. 
    T elecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim f ell 0.6 percent a fter the company's
Brazilian unit, Claro, was banned from selling new plans in
three states by the country's telecoms regulator.
    The i ndex had reached record highs earlier in the week on
investor bets that Mexico's economy would show resilience in the
face of a global economic downturn.
    Investors in Mexico largely shrugged off a survey of the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve that s howed m anufacturing
co ntracting in the mid-Atlantic region and other U.S. data
showing a rise in Americans applying for unemployment insurance.
 
    " The stock market is looking ahead six to nine months and it
likes what it sees fr om t he United States a nd China. We have had
weak data but not devastating," said Patricia Berry, an analyst
at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.
    Shares in Mexican private airport operator Asur 
s urged 8 .3 4 percent after it announced Aerostar Airport Holding,
which it partly owns, had won rights to operate an in ternational
airport in Puerto Rico. 
    Kimberly-Clark de Mexico advanced 2.23 percent
ahead of corporate earnings, released after market close, that
showed the company's second-quarter profit rose 6 percent,
helped by sales from a b ab y products unit it bought earlier this
year. 
   Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally,
falling 0.31 percent to 4,392 .84. 
    Regional energy group Enersis slipped 3.53 percent,
while power producer Endesa d eclined 1.83 percent. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:41 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                    daily %  year-to
                         Latest    change   date %
                                            change
 MSCI LatAm             3,586.22     0.47    -0.45
                                           
 Brazil Bovespa        55,346.65      1.4    -2.48
                                           
 Mexico IPC            40,752.53     0.01     9.91
                                           
 Chile IPSA             4,392.84    -0.31     5.15
                                           
 Chile IGPA            21,066.38    -0.26     4.65
                                           
 Argentina MerVal       2,502.54     0.23     1.62
                                           
 Colombia IGBC         13,723.39     0.38     8.35
                                           
 Peru IGRA             20,115.50     0.13     3.30
                                           
 Venezuela IBC        245,601.63        0   109.85

