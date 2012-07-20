EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slide as Spain fiscal woes deepen

* Stocks fall as Spain's Valencia region seeks rescue * Commodities prices fall; CRB index falls 0.51 pct * Brazil Bovespa down 1.18 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 20 Latin American stocks fell on F riday as concerns over Spain's fiscal health sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets, leading them to take profits on shares of the most widely traded firms following recent gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell the most in over a week, losing 0.74 percent to 3,559.62. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics posted a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting shares have room to fall further in coming sessions. Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region called for aid on Friday, increasing investor doubts that the Spanish government can avoid requesting a full sovereign bailout. The news sent the risk premium on Spanish government debt to levels viewed as unsustainable, adding to concerns over a worsening euro zone debt crisis and sapping demand for assets linked to global growth, such as commodities. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.51 percent, its biggest drop in over a week. "Commodities, along with the flight to less-risky assets, are putting pressure on share prices," said Marc Sauerman, who helps oversee 650 million reais ($321.3 million) as a fund manager with JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a three-day rally, losing 1.18 percent to 54,695.27, though it was set to close the week with a 0.56 percent gain. Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms contributed most to the index's fall, with preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, down 1.45 percent, and those of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 1.38 percent. "We're seeing a correction," Sauerman said. "Next week, the market should continue to oscillate between 53,000 points and 57-58,000 points, if we don't see some kind of more serious support package in the U.S. or Europe." Shares of telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes fell 0.93 percent after the company said late Thursday that it will challenge in court the decision by Brazil's telecoms regulator to suspended its sales of mobile phone plans in 19 states due to complaints over service. Mexico's IPC index was little changed, hovering near 40,760 points for the second day in a row. Cement giant Cemex led the index higher despite posting a deeper-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as investors focused on a report of higher core profit and a pickup in U.S. sales. Cemex shares gained 5.93 percent. Gains were offset by shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. The shares fell 0.56 percent on ongoing concern over the company's Claro unit in Brazil, after the country's telecoms regulator suspended sales in three states. Chile's IPSA index slid for a second straight session, losing 0.23 percent to 4,382.68. The index is on track to post a 0.3 percent gain for the week. Banco Santander Chile slipped 0.78 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.25 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 15:54 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,559.62 -0.74 -0.45 Brazil Bovespa 54,695.27 -1.18 -3.63 Mexico IPC 40,764.25 0.03 9.94 Chile IPSA 4,382.68 -0.23 4.91 Chile IGPA 21,029.58 -0.17 4.47 Argentina MerVal 2,468.49 -1.36 0.24 Colombia IGBC 13,723.39 0.38 8.35 Peru IGRA 20,046.49 -0.34 2.94 Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 0 109.85