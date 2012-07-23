版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Spain worries, Brazil at 3-wk low

* Brazil growth concerns weiegh; Mexico shrugs off losses
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 2.14 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.34 pct


    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, July 23 Latin American stocks plunged
on Monday as Brazil fell to a more than three-week low on
concerns Spain could require an international bailout. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 2.1
as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a
so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting
the index could fall further in coming sessions.
    Yields on Spanish bonds shot above 7.5 percent on reports
that up to six of Spain's regional authorities may seek aid from
the central government. Other European states called for
bailouts after their bonds rose past 7 percent, a level widely
seen as unsustainable. 
    "It's becoming clear that Spain is going to need help, and
the thought goes that we'll have to deal with Italy next so,
once again, Europe is facing the emergency room," said Andre
Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba,
Brazil.
    Concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis tend to lead
investors away from riskier assets in favor of safe-haven
investments such as the U.S. dollar.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank 2.14
percent to 53,033.96, briefly touching its lowest level in more
than nine months earlier in the session.
    Concerns about slumping growth in Latin America's top
economy have also weighed on Brazilian stocks.
    Brazil's central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on
Monday that the local economy is on its way to recovery, with
recent interest rate cuts and stimulus measures expected to lead
to greater growth in the second half of 2012. 
    But government sources told Reuters that President Dilma
Rousseff is pessimistic about Brazil's chances for a meaningful
economic recovery this year and is pushing ahead with new
stimulus measures. 
    "Investors are more cautious with Brazil," said Gustavo
Mendonca, an economist at Oren Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The
country has slowed very sharply and the prospects for long-term
growth have gone downhill."
    Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale lost 2.64 
percent while Banco Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private
sector lender, fell 4.78 percent after the firm posted weak
earnings and cut its growth projections. 
    TIM Participacoes fell 2.58 percent after a
Brazilian court denied its request to overturn a decision by the
telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales of new plans by
the firm in 19 states, according to a court filing on Monday.
 
    The Bovespa shed nearly 16 percent in the second quarter as 
concerns about slowing growth at home and in China, Brazil's top
trading partner, a snowballed with fears about Europe.
    "In the short term, the stock market will remain very
volatile," said the investment manager Gillmor Monteiro at
brokerage InTrader Sao Paulo. 
    "But the first signs of improvement in continental Europe
and increased demand from China, our market here would have a
large space to climb, because our stock is cheap," he said.
    Many investors have turned to Mexico, helping the country's
IPC stock index post a 10 percent gain in the year to
date, compared with a nearly 7 percent loss for the Bovespa.
    Analysts have cited the election of President-elect Enrique
Pena Nieto, who is expected to usher in structural reforms to
boost the country's economy, as a catalyst for Mexico's equities
market.
    Mexico's IPC rebounded from early losses on Monday, trading 
up 0.34 percent.
    Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.29 percent while
cement manufacturer Cemex lost 2.64 percent. 
    Chile's IPSA index fell its most in six weeks,
losing 1.06 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec 
slid 2.33 percent.
    
    Latin American key stock indexes at 2118 GMT:
 Stock indexes                          daily %  year-to-
                          Latest         change     ate %
                                                   change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,475.03      -2.1     -3.53
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa             53,033.96     -2.14     -6.55
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                 40,947.55      0.34     10.44
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                  4,337.85     -1.06      3.84
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                 17,849.19    -15.14    -11.33
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal            2,436.79     -0.91     -1.05
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC              13,576.66     -1.07      7.19
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                  19,754.37     -1.34      1.44
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC             246,719.22      0.11    110.81

