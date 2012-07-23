EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on Spain worries, Brazil at 3-wk low

* Brazil growth concerns weiegh; Mexico shrugs off losses * Brazil Bovespa falls 2.14 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.34 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 23 Latin American stocks plunged on Monday as Brazil fell to a more than three-week low on concerns Spain could require an international bailout. The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 2.1 as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting the index could fall further in coming sessions. Yields on Spanish bonds shot above 7.5 percent on reports that up to six of Spain's regional authorities may seek aid from the central government. Other European states called for bailouts after their bonds rose past 7 percent, a level widely seen as unsustainable. "It's becoming clear that Spain is going to need help, and the thought goes that we'll have to deal with Italy next so, once again, Europe is facing the emergency room," said Andre Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil. Concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis tend to lead investors away from riskier assets in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank 2.14 percent to 53,033.96, briefly touching its lowest level in more than nine months earlier in the session. Concerns about slumping growth in Latin America's top economy have also weighed on Brazilian stocks. Brazil's central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Monday that the local economy is on its way to recovery, with recent interest rate cuts and stimulus measures expected to lead to greater growth in the second half of 2012. But government sources told Reuters that President Dilma Rousseff is pessimistic about Brazil's chances for a meaningful economic recovery this year and is pushing ahead with new stimulus measures. "Investors are more cautious with Brazil," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist at Oren Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The country has slowed very sharply and the prospects for long-term growth have gone downhill." Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale lost 2.64 percent while Banco Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private sector lender, fell 4.78 percent after the firm posted weak earnings and cut its growth projections. TIM Participacoes fell 2.58 percent after a Brazilian court denied its request to overturn a decision by the telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales of new plans by the firm in 19 states, according to a court filing on Monday. The Bovespa shed nearly 16 percent in the second quarter as concerns about slowing growth at home and in China, Brazil's top trading partner, a snowballed with fears about Europe. "In the short term, the stock market will remain very volatile," said the investment manager Gillmor Monteiro at brokerage InTrader Sao Paulo. "But the first signs of improvement in continental Europe and increased demand from China, our market here would have a large space to climb, because our stock is cheap," he said. Many investors have turned to Mexico, helping the country's IPC stock index post a 10 percent gain in the year to date, compared with a nearly 7 percent loss for the Bovespa. Analysts have cited the election of President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto, who is expected to usher in structural reforms to boost the country's economy, as a catalyst for Mexico's equities market. Mexico's IPC rebounded from early losses on Monday, trading up 0.34 percent. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.29 percent while cement manufacturer Cemex lost 2.64 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell its most in six weeks, losing 1.06 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec slid 2.33 percent. Latin American key stock indexes at 2118 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,475.03 -2.1 -3.53 Brazil Bovespa 53,033.96 -2.14 -6.55 Mexico IPC 40,947.55 0.34 10.44 Chile IPSA 4,337.85 -1.06 3.84 Chile IGPA 17,849.19 -15.14 -11.33 Argentina MerVal 2,436.79 -0.91 -1.05 Colombia IGBC 13,576.66 -1.07 7.19 Peru IGRA 19,754.37 -1.34 1.44 Venezuela IBC 246,719.22 0.11 110.81