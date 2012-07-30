版本:
中国
2012年 7月 31日 星期二 01:00 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on profit-taking

* Recent rally spurs profit-taking in Brazil, Mexico stocks
    * Investors await policy action by ECB, Fed later this week
    * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.58 pct

    By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 30 Latin American
stocks slipped on Monday as uncertainty over whether major
central banks would announce measures to stimulate economic
growth later in the week led investors to lock in profits after
recent gains.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.98 percent to 3,604.12 following two days of gains that saw
the index rise nearly 6 percent.
    Shares of Petrobras and Vale drove Brazil's Bovespa to its
first loss in three sessions, while homebuilders weighed on
Mexico's IPC index.
    Investors' break from buying came after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last week to do whatever it
takes within the bank's mandate to preserve the euro.
    "The recent gains were based on Draghi's pledge to defend
the euro will all his might," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner
with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "But he didn't say how.
Due to that, we remain waiting for the meetings by the major
central banks to see what is next, and people are remaining
cautious."
     ECB policymakers will meet on Thursday, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite Draghi's
pledge, few economists expect a big move by the ECB or the Fed
this week.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.45
percent to 56,297.61 after rising 7.5 percent over the previous
two sessions.
    Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
 fell 1.49 percent, contributing most to the index's
decline, while those of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore miner, fell 1.52 percent.
    "Volume is low, much lower than the potential for the
Brazilian market," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, an analyst at
brokerage Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "That's due in
large part to the degree of uncertainty that's hovering over
global markets."
    Shares of logistics firm LLX Logistica SA,
controlled by Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, rose more than
6 percent early in the session after he announced plans to
repurchase up to 100 percent of the company's outstanding stock.
 
    Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas gained
4.07 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts raised their
recommendation to "buy" from "sell," citing the outlook for
local steel price increases and the stock's attractive value
after a whopping 60 percent drop since April. 
    Mexico's IPC dropped 0.58 percent to 41,234.05, hurt by weak
corporate earnings and a bout of profit taking after the index
reached historic highs on Friday. 
    "It's an adjustment, a taking of profits after the strong
rally that we had last Friday," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at
brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.
     America Movil declined 1.45 percent, falling for a second
session after the biggest cellphone company in Latin America
posted a 45.5 percent decline in second-quarter net profits last
week, taking a hit from foreign exchange losses. 
    The index was further dragged down by Mexican homebuilder
company Urbi, which plunged nearly 19 percent to its
lowest since 2004. 
    The company clocked a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4
million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off
dollar-denominated debt and dragged down the housing sector as a
whole.
    Shares in homebuilders Homex and Corporacion Geo
 fell 6 percent and 2.55 percent, respectively. 
    Chile's IPSA index gained for the second straight
session, rising 0.44 percent to 4,254.27. 
    Industrial conglomerate Copec added 2.21 percent,
while retailer Falabella rose 1.55 percent.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1635 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %      YTD %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,604.12      -0.98       1.04
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             56,297.61      -0.45      -0.80
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 41,234.05      -0.58      11.21
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,254.27       0.44       1.84
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,555.62       0.28       2.12
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,412.11      -0.97      -2.05
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              13,839.94      -0.13       9.27
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  19,844.50       0.11       1.91
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             245,767.08        0.3     109.99

