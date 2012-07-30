版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil up on stimulus hopes,Mexican shares fall

* Investors await policy action by ECB, Fed later this week
    * Brazil Bovespa up 1.22 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.35 pct

    By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
    MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian shares
rose on Monday on optimism major central banks would announce
later in the week measures to stimulate economic growth while
Mexico's index fell as investors took profits after hitting
record highs late lask week. 
    The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
flat, edging up 0.03 percent, after two previous sessions of
solid gains since ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would
do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. 
    "The market is expecting the ECB to act in favor of
suffering economies, Spain and Italy," said Eduardo Dias, an
investment manager at Omar Camargo brokerage in Curitiba,
Brazil. "There is a strong expectation the ECB will act and that
there will be a broader solution for Europe."
    ECB policymakers will meet on Thursday, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. 
    Market players expect the ECB to re-start its dormant bond
buying program to help ease bond yields in Spain and Italy,
according to a Reuters poll. But investors were less clear on
whether the bank would offer cheap loans, a measure that
attracted foreign inflows into riskier assets and spurred
rallies. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 1.22
percent to 57,240.92 points to its highest since mid-May. The
index has gained 8.8 percent over the previous three sessions,
its best three-day streak in nearly a year. 
    Shares of logistics firm LLX Logistica SA,
controlled by Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, rose 4.56
percent early in the session after he announced plans to
repurchase up to 100 percent of the company's outstanding stock.
 
    Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas gained
5.88 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts raised their
recommendation to "buy" from "sell," citing the outlook for
local steel price increases and the stock's attractive value
after a whopping 60 percent drop since April. 
    Mexico's IPC dropped 0.35 percent to 41,333.11, hurt
by corporate earnings reports and a bout of profit taking after
the index reached historic highs on stimulus hopes last Friday. 
    "It's been profit taking. We got all the reports, they were
as expected. There was no nasty surprises," said Patricia Berry,
an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. 
     America Movil declined 0.83 percent, falling for
a second session after the biggest cellphone company in Latin
America posted a 45.5 percent decline in second-quarter net
profits last week, taking a hit from foreign exchange losses. 
    The index was further dragged down by Mexican homebuilder
company Urbi, which plunged nearly 21.75 percent to
its weakest value since 2004, Reuters records show. 
    The company clocked a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4
million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off
dollar-denominated debt and dragged down the housing sector as a
whole. 
    Shares in homebuilders Homex and Corporacion Geo
 fell 6.04 percent and 4.46 percent, respectively.
    Chile's IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary
0.24 percent lower, as investors awaited quarterly earnings
reports. Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer
CAP fell 1.36 percent while industrial conglomerate
Copec lost 1.52 percent. 


    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %  year-to-
                          Latest         change     ate %
                                                   change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,641.00      0.03      1.07
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa             57,240.92      1.22      0.86
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                 41,333.11     -0.35     11.48
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal            2,420.41     -0.63     -1.71
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC              13,889.44      0.23      9.66
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                  19,692.52     -0.66      1.13
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC             245,767.08       0.3    109.99

