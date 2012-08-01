EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy awaiting Fed, ECB decisions

* Brazil industrial production grows less than expected * Brazil Bovespa up 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.38 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Latin American stocks were choppy on Wednesday as investors awaited new policy moves from central banks in the United States and Europe. The MSCI Latin American stock index rebounded from early losses, gaining 0.63 percent to 3,588.71. Homebuilders and commodities exporters drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while bottling group Femsa pushed Mexico's IPC index to its first gain in three days. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last week to do whatever possible to preserve the euro, fueling expectations that the ECB would announce new stimulus measures for the troubled euro zone when it meets on Thursday. Some investors also hope the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce policy action later on Wednesday. "The market had a run until Monday due to Draghi's promises," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management. "Draghi is going to have to deliver, because he said a lot. If he doesn't, the market is going to fall quite a bit." Brazil's Bovespa seesawed throughout the session, settling at 56,576.76, up 0.86 percent, in the afternoon. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained 1.29 percent, driving gains in the index, while oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.48 percent. Telecommunications firm Oi fell 4.9 percent after the company reported a fall in second-quarter revenue from a year earlier on Wednesday. Brazil posted worse-than-expected industrial production data in June, leading some investors to bet on more interest rate cuts from the central bank to stimulate growth. Yields on interest rate futures fell across the board, helping boost stocks linked to domestic consumption, like homebuilders, whose fortunes tend to improve with lower borrowing costs. Shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, rose 2.93 percent, while those of rival Cyrela gained 4.59 percent. Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in three, adding 0.38 percent to 40,858.62. Bottling firm Femsa rose 1.48 percent, while mining firm Grupo Mexico climbed 2.2 percent. "More than anything it's a reaction, a rebound from the falls from yesterday," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. "In reality there isn't much new information out. We are waiting to see what happens with the Federal Reserve and the ECB." Chile's IPSA index slipped for the third straight session, falling -0.73 percent to 4,196.82. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.55 percent, while retailer Falabella slipped 1.03 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1654 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,588.71 0.63 -1 Brazil Bovespa 56,576.76 0.86 -0.31 Mexico IPC 40,858.62 0.38 10.20 Chile IPSA 4,196.82 -0.73 0.46 Chile IGPA 20,328.72 -0.58 0.99 Argentina MerVal 2,414.58 0.59 -1.95 Colombia IGBC 13,699.52 -0.50 8.16 Peru IGRA 19,475.86 -0.77 0.01 Venezuela IBC 247,258.97 0.08 111.27