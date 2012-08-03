EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on U.S. jobs data

* U.S. hiring beats expectations in July * Markets rebound after ECB disappoints on Thursday * Brazil Bovespa rises 2.91 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.72 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Latin American stocks rose on Friday after data showed employers in the United States hired more workers than expected in July, boosting optimism over a recovery in the world's largest economy and feeding demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose the most in five sessions, climbing 2.58 percent to 3,618.31. Still, the index is on track to close the session with its worst weekly loss since late May. Heavily weighted stocks Petrobras and Vale drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to its biggest gain in over a week, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte led Mexico's IPC index higher. Shares rose after Labor Department data on Friday showed U.S. employers in July hired the most workers in five months, beating analyst expectations and providing some relief to investor worries over weak global economic growth. "With the jobs numbers coming in better than expected, you remove a bit of the sensation that the American economy is falling into a hole," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "If you have a better scenario and a lower level of risk aversion, you tend to have a search for alternative investments and emerging markets become more attractive." Brazil's Bovespa rose 2.91 percent to 57,135.00. The index is on track to close the session with a nearly 1 percent gain this week. Stocks fell in the previous session after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stopped short of offering immediate action to solve the region's fiscal woes. "I think we're also seeing a technical correction due to yesterday's pessimism being exaggerated ... which usually leads to markets recovering the next day," said Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic research consultant with Banco of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Sao Paulo. Preferred shares of Petrobras rose 2.55 percent after the state-controlled oil producer announced late Thursday that it and London-headquartered BP Plc found oil in a deep-water offshore well in a new area for exploration off Brazil's northeast coast. Petrobras is expected to report a slide in second-quarter profit after the market close due to lower crude prices and a weaker Brazilian currency. Cetip, Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, rose 1.46 percent, trailing the market after the company reported slightly lower than expected second-quarter income on Thursday. Telecommunications firms rose after regulator Anatel lifted a partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans by TIM Participações, a unit of Telecom Italia, Brazilian carrier Oi and Claro, a unit of Mexico's America Movil. On July 18, Anatel ordered the carriers to stop selling new mobile plans in some states where they were providing poor customer service and spotty wireless coverage. Shares of TIM rose 0.67 percent, while those of Oi climbed 0.87 percent. Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.11 percent on Mexico's IPC index. The IPC added 0.72 percent to 41,051.26. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.65 percent after data showed Mexican consumer confidence jumped to its highest in four years last month. Chile's IPSA index rebounded from its lowest level of the year in the previous session, rising 0.67 percent to 4,142.02. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,618.31 2.58 -2.08 Brazil Bovespa 57,135.00 2.91 0.67 Mexico IPC 41,051.26 0.72 10.72 Chile IPSA 4,142.02 0.67 -0.85 Chile IGPA 20,097.24 0.54 -0.16 Argentina MerVal 2,412.76 1.56 -2.03 Colombia IGBC 13,531.25 0.33 6.83 Peru IGRA 19,377.84 0.49 -0.49 Venezuela IBC 247,072.70 0 111.11