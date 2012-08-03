EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump on U.S. data, Brazil hits resistance

* Brazil banks up after report shows tighter credit * Bovespa rises back to key resistance level, more gains dicey * Brazil Bovespa jumps 3.12 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.59 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Latin American stocks climbed sharply on Friday after data showed employers in the United States hired more workers than expected in July, taking Brazil's market back to a key resistance level that has tripped up further gains. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose by the most in five sessions, climbing 2.52 percent. Shares rose after U.S. Labor Department data on Friday showed employers in July hired the most workers in five months, beating analysts' expectations and providing some relief to investors worried about the labor market in one of the region's top trading partners. But a rise in the unemployment rate still supported the view that the Federal Reserve may deploy additional stimulus measures soon, increasing the flow of dollars to emerging economies. "The numbers indicate that the U.S. economy is in recovery, but at only a gradual pace that is still sufficient for the American central bank to back a new round of quantitative easing," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at WestLB in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Bovespa soared 3.12 percent to end 57,255.22 points, climbing back from steep losses in previous sessions and clocking a 1.2 percent gain on the week. The Bovespa has been unable to break past resistance around 57,600 points during the last two months. "I do not know if we will see today's highs last," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst at BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "We do not have a definite trend in the market. Volatility is still the highlight of the month." BM&FBovespa, the country's sole listed bourse, rose 5.47 percent while homebuilder Gafisa surged 13.83 percent. Brazilian banks gained after a central bank survey showed they are cautiously tightening credit in an indication the industry will aim to protect profits in coming months to stave off rising defaults. Itau Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco , the country's top two private sector lenders, rose 3.03 percent and 4.66 percent, respectively. Mexico's IPC added 0.59 percent to close the week at 40,998.40 points as bank Banorte gained 4.11 percent and miner Grupo Mexico added 3.07 percent. The index still ended down nearly 1.2 percent for the week after falling off a record high on Monday. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.65 percent after data showed Mexican consumer confidence jumped to its highest in four years last month. Chile's IPSA index rebounded from its lowest level of the year in the previous session, rising 1.67 percent, but still finished the week down 1.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Pct change MSCI Latam 3,616.03 2.52 Brazil Bovespa 57,255.22 3.12 Mexico IPC 40,998.40 0.59 Chile IPSA 4,193.10 1.92 Chile IGPA 20,295.59 1.53 Argentina MerVal 2,396.78 0.88 Colombia IGBC 13,487.40 0.01 Peru IGRA 19,730.47 2.32 Venezuela IBC 247,072.70 0