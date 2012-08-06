EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on Greece, ECB optimism

* International inspectors say Greece talks productive * Petrobras shares reverse losses on improved outlook * Brazil Bovespa gains 2.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.29 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Latin American stocks rose on Monday after Greece made progress on its bailout terms, boosting investor hope that the euro zone debt crisis might be easing. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second straight session to a nearly three-month high, adding 1.44 percent to 3,668.09. Shares of Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petrobras erased early losses after company executives said factors that caused the company's first quarterly loss in 13 years were likely to ease in coming months. Petrobras rival OGX led the Bovespa higher, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico helped lift Mexico's IPC index for a second day. Shares gained after the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the troika - concluded a visit to Greece on Sunday saying talks with the new coalition government were productive. The news calmed investor nerves over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and a worsening of the region's debt crisis. Investor confidence over an eventual resolution to Europe's fiscal problems picked up after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced plans late last week for a new wave of bond purchases aimed at reducing borrowing costs for troubled euro zone members such as Spain and Italy. "Today we are following the good mood of markets abroad, with the European exchanges recovering in what is a rather calm day for (economic) indicators," said Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Brazil's Bovespa stock index gained 2.9 percent to 58,916.17. The index was led higher by shares of OGX, which gained 6 percent. Petrobras announced its first quarterly loss in 13 years on Friday due to a weaker Brazilian currency, which boosted debt costs, and the write-off of losses related to wells that came up dry or failed to show commercially viability. Shares in Petrobras fell nearly 6 percent in early trading on Monday, only to rebound later in the session after company executives gave a more optimistic outlook. Shares in Laep Investments tumbled over 12 percent after the Brazilian private equity firm announced plans to delist its stock after a 99.4 percent drop since going public almost five years ago. Brazil's Bovespa is up over 7 percent since the end of June, as investors seek out bargains following a nearly 16 percent drop in the second quarter. "If the Bovespa closes near (57,600 points), we may be seeing the index entering into a gaining trend and heading towards its next plateau, which would be around 60,000 points," Brugger added. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.29 percent to 41,115.31, as heavily-weighted retailer Wal-mart de Mexico gained 1.33 percent, while bottling firm Femsa weighed on the index, falling 0.83 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1832 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,668.09 1.44 0.38 Brazil Bovespa 58,916.17 2.9 3.81 Mexico IPC 41,104.89 0.26 10.86 Chile IPSA 4,180.28 -0.31 0.07 Chile IGPA 20,217.81 -0.38 0.44 Argentina MerVal 2,410.40 0.56 -2.12 Colombia IGBC 13,449.05 -0.28 6.18 Peru IGRA 19,726.91 -0.02 1.30 Venezuela IBC 248,356.83 0.52 112.21